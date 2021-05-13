Wolverines blank Yellow Jackets on Tuesday

Class 3A’s No. 14 Sioux City West rolled into Council Bluffs and defeated Thomas Jefferson 9-0 on Tuesday evening in Sioux City.

The Yellow Jackets gave the Wolverines a valiant effort through the first half especially on the defensive side as they held the Wolverines to just one goal through the first 37 minutes. However, Sioux City West’s offense got rolling and netted three goals within the game’s final three minutes of the first half to take a 4-0 lead at the break.

“We played them really tight in the first half,” Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said. “We kept the score at 1-0 up until the final few minutes. We did a lot of great defensive work, but unfortunately, I think our focus dropped in those final few minutes and they capitalized. Once (Sioux City West) found what worked for them they took advantage and took it to us.”

After this game, the Yellow Jackets now have just three games remaining in their regular season. The Yellow Jackets hope that within these three games they can continue to improve as they look to end the year on a positive note after going through lots of changes throughout this year.