Wolverines top Lynx

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx’s skid went up to four games after falling in Missouri River conference action to Sioux City West 2-1.

Senior forward Brandon Toledo put the Lynx up in the first half of an assist from Spencer Hewitt in the 13th minute. The script flipped in the second half however, as the Wolverines stormed back with a pair of goals in the games final 20 minutes second half to steal the game.

“We just have to provide effort for a full 80 minutes and we haven’t been able to do that,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “Right now I think it’s down to effort. We turn it on then switch things off and allow teams to constantly come at us. It’s another one goal game, one that we were controlling and we just let them hang around and they got one, and then another one, we, it just wasn’t a great effort in the second half for us.”

The Lynx will now take a break from conference action for one game as they play their next game at St. Albert on Friday.

“We’ll have two training days to prepare,” Parkhill said. “Right now St. Albert is playing at a high level, so I think they’re going to be a very tough inner-city game. So, if we want to make that a positive result for us we have to bring it in these next few days of training and bring the effort on Friday.”