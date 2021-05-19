Yellow Jackets buzz through Lady Reds on senior night

The Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team lit up the scoreboard in a 7-0 win over Missouri Valley on Monday at Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.
A four goal performance from senior Hannah Belt helped boost the Yellow Jackets on senior night. Despite playing against a stubborn Lady Reds defense, coach Mark Royer and the Yellow Jacket team were happy to still net seven goals by the game’s end.
“Missouri Valley mostly sat back and played defense,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “Our girls kept saying every time we try to do something, they were always right there and it frustrated us a bit, but it didn’t really affect us.
“We eventually found a way to poke the ball away from them and we at times had to go through eight or nine kids, but with all that we still scored seven goals so I’m happy.”
Other scorers for the Yellow Jackets included junior Lexi Smith, sophomore Jenna Pane and freshman Grace Strong. Smith also had an assist for the game and junior Abby Evers had an impressive five assists in the game.
While this was senior night the Jackets will play two more regular season games including one more time at The Wick. With the team now about fully recovered from previous injuries, the Yellow Jackets love the depth they have as they look to end the year on a strong note before the postseason.
“I don’t know exactly how many weeks it’s been, but it’s been a while since we’ve had all of our kids playing,” Royer said. “It’s kind of refreshing to have everyone back and it’s a good time to be fully healthy, I like where we are at.”
The Yellow Jackets went on the road to play at Sioux City North (9-5) on Tuesday, losing 4-3.
Thomas Jefferson will play at home one more time on at 5:30 p.m. May 20 against AHSTW.
Missouri Valley (4-7) 0 0 — 0
Thomas Jefferson (8-6) 3 4 — 7