Yellow Jackets earn first win

It’s been a grinding season for the Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team, but a big part of their work and efforts paid off with their first win on Friday evening over Logan-Magnolia 4-1.

In what T.J. coach Carlos Silva has called it a building year, the Yellow Jackets claimed their first win of the year in front of their hometown crowd at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

“This has really been a year to kind of lay down our foundation,” Silva said. “In this game, it was the first time in a long time where we had everyone eligible and healthy and ready to play and it was nice to see so many of the things we’ve been working on come together and create so many opportunities for ourselves and we did a lot of things that we can build off of as we head into next week.”

The teams traded off for a goal each in the first half before Thomas Jefferson broke through and scored three to take control of the game in the second half.

Goal scorers for the Jackets include freshman Alejandro Martinez, sophomore Logan Larsen, freshman Andres Renteria and freshman Allan Nataren. Once the goals started going in in the second half a big weight seemingly was lifted off the players and Coach Silva’s shoulders.