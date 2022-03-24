Yellow Jackets look for bigger 2022 season

After a season full of lessons and growth Thomas Jefferson’s boys soccer team is ready to take the field again hoping last year’s experience will translate into more wins this season.

“I think last year was a big eye-opener for these kids,” Yellow Jackets coach Carlos Silva said. “Obviously we had that one-year gap because of COVID-19. So for some of them, it was their first chance on varsity.

“This year I think we’re aiming to at least bring the wins and losses to a 50/50 which I think is very possible. But just getting more wins is their main goal.”

“We have a great amount of experience back this year, and I think that’s going to help us get some more wins this year. Obviously, these guys have to put in the work, but I think we can surprise some people with the amount of talent we have here this year.”

The good news for the Yellow Jackets is despite graduating six seniors from last year’s team, all the goal scorers from last year return to the fold this season.

“We’ve got some big names coming back,” Silva said. “We’re happy to have so many guys back from last year. Erik Aguilar will be a great help on defense as well as David Orellana. Then we have our leading goal scorer back with Logan Larsen. All these guys and others have been showing us some good things and we’re excited to see how that looks in games.”

With the great amount of experience Silva and the Yellow Jackets plan on playing more aggressively on the offensive side and believe the experience on the backline can also chip in on the new strategy.

“I think with the number of returners we have and all the good things we're seeing from them and the newcomers, we’ll definitely have some more offensive firepower,” Silva said. “Last year, we had trouble scoring goals and that led to some poor results. But, again we have our top four scorers from last year back and a couple of new kids who are showing some great stuff up front.”

The Yellow Jacket's first game is scheduled for April 5 where they will host Le Mars at Gale Wickersham Stadium which will also open Missouri River Conference play for the Jackets. The game time is at 5:30 p.m.