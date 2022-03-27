Yellow Jackets look to fly high in 2022

The Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team was just one win away from Cownie Park and the state tournament in 2021. In 2022 the Yellow Jackets graduated just three seniors from last year’s squad and look to make a run again this season.

While some big pieces from last season are gone, the Yellow Jackets are still excited about the plethora of experience and talent they have returning.

“It’s always exciting to get started again,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “We never worry about what’s gone, because we’re all about what is still here and we’re going to do our best with what we have.

“We got some really good freshmen coming in, our upperclassmen have been playing as a group for a while now, and granted by one day I can’t say how things are going to go, but we’ve had some good practices and we’re really excited. If everyone can stay on the same page I think we have the potential to be pretty good, but you don’t know for sure until you start playing.”

In addition to three seniors graduating from last year’s team, Abby Evers transferred out of the program. Nonetheless, the Yellow Jackets feel they still have plenty of experience to lead this team to meet the goals this team has.

“We got Lexi Smith who’s been a four-year starter, she’s a great kid, great leader,” Royer said. “Krista Yancy is also back. Yancy tore her ACL about four games in last year so it’s going to be great to have her back and she’s worked her tail off. Rukhshana Muidinzoda, played last year and has been a great varsity contributor. Final senior, Jackie Moreno, got more and more time on varsity as the year went on last year and I think that boosted her confidence a lot. These seniors and all the kids have believed in our system and themselves and it’s nice to have this group of girls as our leaders.”

While some questions like who’s filling in certain positions and primary formations remain, this team knows where they want to be before they hang up the cleats later this spring.

“Obviously, everyone wants to make it to the state tournament and I’m behind that too,” Royer said. “To me though, it’s really more about playing games and winning games to earn the best possible seed for regional play to enhance your chances to make that run. You can go ahead and set your goals for the state tournament, but to me, it’s about setting yourself up for the best bracket possible, and you do that by taking things game by game and week to week.”

The Yellow Jackets will play their first game and open Missouri River Conference play at 6:30 p.m. on April 5 at Le Mars.