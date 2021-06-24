Softball and baseball regional pairings

The end of the season became slightly clearer for local softball teams and some baseball teams when the softball regional pairings for all classes and the baseball district assignments for Class 1A and 2A were announced.

St. Albert baseball will be playing in Class 1A District 14 along with Riverside against East Mills, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Essex, Tabor Fremont-Mills, Sidney and Stanton.

Tri-Center is in 1A District 15 with Westside Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Dunlap Boyer Valley, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Mondamin West Harrison and Woodbine.

AHSTW, Treynor and Underwood baseball will all be in Class 2A District 15 along with Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah.

St. Albert softball will start the postseason at 7 p.m. on July 6 in the Class 1A - Region 4 bracket at home against East Mills. Riverside is also in that bracket at will play CAM at home in the first round.

Other teams in that bracket include Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Mary's, Griswold, Southwest Valley, Essex, East Union, Murray, Orient-Macksburg and Stanton.

The Class 2A -Region 2 bracket features multiple area teams Treynor opens the tournament at home against Missouri Valley where the winning of that game will travel to Underwood in the quarterfinals.