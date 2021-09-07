Soriano medals at Gary Meyer Invitational

Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano earned another medal at the Gary Meyer Invitational in Burnsville, placing 19th with a time of 18:20. This is the second meet in a row Soriano has medaled after earning hardware at the Abraham Lincoln invite on Saturday.

T.J. boys’ cross country finished in 12th as a team.

“We were hoping that he would get a medal,” head coach Doug Muehlig said. “He ran his best time this year. Several of the other boys ran their fastest too. Roi hung back and then at the end picked off people to get into the top 20.”

Junior Ethan Bose ran a 20:35 for 60th place, junior Emmanuel Vallin placed 62nd with a time of 20:42, sophomore Nick Berg took 79th with a 22:49, junior Mark Markuson placed 84th with a 23:02, junior Asa Neville earned 91st with a 24:57 and Ryan Shepard ran a 25:21 for 94th.

Sioux City North won the boys’ meet after sophomore Natnael Kifle won the meet with a 15:51.

Senior Jackie Moreno led the girls with a 46th-place finish, running a 24:24. The girls finished 10th as a team.

Junior Athena Neville placed 60th with a 26:55, senior MacKenzie Harstad took 63rd with a 27:40, junior Haley Allen finished in 69th with a 29:24, junior Hailey Carlson ran a 30:11 for 72nd.