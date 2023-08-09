Lewis Central’s Colby Souther and Abraham Lincoln’s Aidan Martin pledged to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Souther, a multisport athlete for the Titans, announced that he will continue his basketball career at Central Community College in Columbus, Neb. Souther was second in scoring in his senior year for the Titans, as he averaged just under 10 points per game and led the team with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Souther helped the Titans to a 10-12 overall record and will be joining a Raider team that finished 22-11 last season.

Adian Martin, who just completed his junior year for the Lynx, has chosen to his next destination after next season as he will continue his baseball career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.

Martian was one of the Lynx’s top hitters this past season as he finished with a .328 batting average and pitched in numerous games for the Lynx as well finishing with a 1.85 ERA.

The Lynx finished with a record of 18-22 overall this past season and the Ellsworth Panthers finished 18-29 last season.