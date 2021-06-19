 Skip to main content
Spartans top Saintes on senior night
Spartans top Saintes on senior night

St. Albert Saintes Logo

The St. Albert softball team played valiantly against Class 2A No. 10 West Monona, but ultimately fell to the Spartans 5-1 on Friday night in Council Bluffs.

“I thought everybody, up and down our line up played a really solid defensive game,” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We had hits scattered across our lineup, we just couldn’t push the runs across and get the timely hits.”

Despite the Saintes outhitting West Monona, the Spartans played spoiler on St. Albert senior night by taking the lead with a home run in the third that led to three runs in the top half of the third inning.

The Saintes’ lone senior Sarah Eggerling The Saintes got one run back in the bottom half of the third, but that was the only run the Saintes cashed in.

Though the Spartans went on to score two runs in the seventh to bring the final up to 5-1, Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley was pleased with the girl’s effort in what was another great test for this young Saintes squad.

“We play a lot of great teams every year for a reason,” Daley said. “I think that it always helps set us up for the postseason and understand what we have to do to make a run, but I was really pleased with everyone’s effort.”

St. Albert participated in the Jacket Softball Classic on Saturday. The Saintes’ next game will be on Monday with a doubleheader at Creston. Game one is slated for 5:30 p.m.

West Monona (18-2) 003 000 2 — 5

St. Albert (5-12) 001 000 0 — 1

