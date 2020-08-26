Spectators should be aware of guidelines before heading to St. Albert-L.C. football game

Fans planning on attending Friday’s St. Albert-Lewis Central football game at Lewis Central High School should note guidelines in place from the school for the duration of the 2020 season.
• Fans will not be admitted without a face covering that must remain in place.
• At no time will spectators be allowed on the field or track at the conclusion of the game.
• Fans are encouraged not to gather in groups before, during or after the game.
• Cards will be admitted to family members of Lewis Central players who play on Friday night, allowing those family members to pay admission to the game. The cards will be used for the entire season, and the four people using them do not have to be the same for the entire season, but Lewis Central asks that the group always sit together. Cards will also be utilized for home postseason games
• The home stands will be marked for seating clusters of four and provide for social distancing. Tickets are to be used for parents, siblings and/or grandparents
• Concessions will be provided, but social distancing is necessary while in line.
• A free livestream will also be available to view the game.
Lewis Central activities director Jim Dermody knows the new guidelines are unique, but they’re in place to ensure the safety of all individuals in the facility and to make sure everyone does his or her part to keep the football season ongoing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s two main goals, and one, in all reality, is to keep everybody healthy, not just kids, but our staff, our coaches, our parents, everybody involved. I think we’re doing the things we need to do to ensure that,” Dermody said.
“Secondly, we want to make sure our kids get to continue playing football. We know if we have issues or if we get to a point where schools have to shut down, kids will miss out on more and more opportunities. We went through this in the spring. Kids lost a ton of experiences that they’ll never get back, and this year, we have a new group of kids and seniors. It’s one of those things where you want to plead with everybody to make sure, whether you agree with it or not or you have certain political views, that it’s not about that. It’s about the kids and not having another group of seniors lose opportunities they’ll never get back.”
