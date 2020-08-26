Spectators should be aware of guidelines before heading to St. Albert-L.C. football game

“There’s two main goals, and one, in all reality, is to keep everybody healthy, not just kids, but our staff, our coaches, our parents, everybody involved. I think we’re doing the things we need to do to ensure that,” Dermody said.

“Secondly, we want to make sure our kids get to continue playing football. We know if we have issues or if we get to a point where schools have to shut down, kids will miss out on more and more opportunities. We went through this in the spring. Kids lost a ton of experiences that they’ll never get back, and this year, we have a new group of kids and seniors. It’s one of those things where you want to plead with everybody to make sure, whether you agree with it or not or you have certain political views, that it’s not about that. It’s about the kids and not having another group of seniors lose opportunities they’ll never get back.”