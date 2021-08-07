Sports betting in Iowa slumps in July

DES MOINES — Sports wagering slumped in July as bettors took a breather before heading into the start of college and professional football seasons, which are expected to rev up legal betting for sportsbooks that generated about $1.7 billion in the two years they have been licensed in Iowa.

Last month’s $88.9 million wagering handle marked the first time sports betting has dipped below the $100 million mark dating back to November 2020, according to data issued Friday by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

“We expected to see a decline this month in numbers; however, we were unsure how much,” said Brian Ohorilko, commission administrator. “I have heard from a few operators in our state and have read in a few national industry publications that wagering is less than expected on the Olympics.

“Some speculation is because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan,” he added. “This is anecdotal, however, as most states do not have a base to compare to since last year was disrupted with COVID and the last Olympics was some time ago.”