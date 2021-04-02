Spring Sports Preview: Lynx girls soccer looking for third-straight state tournament appearance

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer comes into the 2021 season with high expectations after making the last two state tournaments, and head coach Robbie Miller is hoping the Lynx can make it three in a row.

Abraham Lincoln lost some key pieces off of the 2019 team, but with returning players like senior Crystena Keesee and junior Paige Bracker the future looks bright. The Lynx will rely on some fresh talent, with Kessee and Bracker the only players who saw significant minutes two years ago.

"We've got a lot of new, young talent," Miller said. "We have a very talented sophomore and freshman class coming in. I'm really excited to get them all together and figure out how the puzzle pieces fit."

On top of aiming to make it back to state, the Lynx also hope to end the season as conference and city champions. Miller is also hoping to see his team win a game at state after being eliminated in the first round in 2018 and 2019.

The Lynx have never won a game in the state tournament in their three appearances.

"Every kid that's in our program so far, we've been to the state tournament each one of their years," Miller said. "Starting with our seniors, their freshman year was our first time at state in a long time. Their sophomore year we were back at state.