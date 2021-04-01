Spring Sports Preview Series: Abraham Lincoln boys soccer looks to end state tournament drought

It’s been 20 years since the last time Abraham Lincoln High School sent a boys soccer team to the state tournament.

But, the Lynx return an experienced roster with 11 seniors and believe this is the year the drought will end.

“It’s overdue,” head coach Jamison Parkhill said. “I think that this group, if we come together like we’ve shown the last two weeks we can definitely do it.”

Abraham Lincoln last made the trip to state in 2001. It’s best finish was 1997, when it finished fourth. A trip to Des Moines would only be the third trip to state in Lynx history.

Parkhill’s optimism comes from having an experienced squad. The Lynx return senior Brandon Toledo, who was a top-five goal scorer for the team two years ago, and senior Spencer Hewitt, who found the back of the net five times and dished out a team-high eight assists in 2019.

“Spence plays our striker. He’s a unique talent,” Parkhill said. “He can pull the ball up. He can run it behind. We’re hoping he has a big year. … He’s not just a goal scorer, he provides for other people