Spring Sports Preview Series: Abraham Lincoln boys soccer looks to end state tournament drought

It’s been 20 years since the last time Abraham Lincoln High School sent a boys soccer team to the state tournament.
But, the Lynx return an experienced roster with 11 seniors and believe this is the year the drought will end.
“It’s overdue,” head coach Jamison Parkhill said. “I think that this group, if we come together like we’ve shown the last two weeks we can definitely do it.”
Abraham Lincoln last made the trip to state in 2001. It’s best finish was 1997, when it finished fourth. A trip to Des Moines would only be the third trip to state in Lynx history.
Parkhill’s optimism comes from having an experienced squad. The Lynx return senior Brandon Toledo, who was a top-five goal scorer for the team two years ago, and senior Spencer Hewitt, who found the back of the net five times and dished out a team-high eight assists in 2019.
“Spence plays our striker. He’s a unique talent,” Parkhill said. “He can pull the ball up. He can run it behind. We’re hoping he has a big year. … He’s not just a goal scorer, he provides for other people
“Brandon is kind of an anomaly for us. He can kind of play anywhere. He can play in the front, he can play in the middle, he can play in the back. He’s going to get moved around a lot depending on where we’re at.”
Hewitt and company hope to light up the scoreboard, but Abraham Lincoln’s strength my lie in its defense.
The Lynx have three senior center backs and four senior outside backs that will rotate in and out.
“Our whole back line is seniors, so I would say that’s our strength,” Parkhill said. “They’ve been playing together through the club season and developing that partnership.”
The Lynx are loaded with senior talent, but Parkhill pointed to depth as possibly the biggest issue. Outside of the 11 seniors, the Lynx lack experience.
“Underneath them we’re relatively new. Besides them we don’t have anyone that has varsity experience,” Parkhill said. “It’s going to be very crucial that some of these underclassmen step up.”
Abraham Lincoln will open the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs against defending state champion Waukee. The Warriors are currently on a 28-match win streak that dates back to May of 2018.