Spring Sports Previews: Titans hope to continue dynasty

Lewis Central girls soccer has built quite the dynasty the past decade. The Titans have been to six of the last seven state tournaments and walked away with the championship three straight years from 2016-2018.
Head coach Chris Von Mende he is expecting another successful campaign in 2021. But, Thomas Jefferson knows the title isn’t won in April and isn’t looking ahead.
“I think our biggest thing is we want to play one game at a time and kind of see where we’re at and make adjustments as we go,” Von Mende said. “And then, really push to get to state and see what we can do if we’re able to get there.”
The Titans do return some key pieces from two years ago. The also added some talent from the US Soccer Development Academy which is inactive due to the pandemic.
Some key players this year include junior Hana Daoudi, sophomore Megan Elam, senior Hannah Estrada, senior Taylor Gregory, senior Hope Jensen, junior Callie Williams, junior Ashley McKenzie and senior goalkeeper Hannah Lucy.
“Right now it was nice because we ended up doing a scrimmage with Treynor and they’ve gotten their program pretty strong in the past few years,” Von Mende said. “We got to go there and kind of look at what they were doing.
“There was some good things I learned from that for the team about being able to take space and just a lot of good stuff to do. It’s a 0-0 tie on it. Both teams played pretty good for their first time really playing. We also did a jamboree with AL and did pretty well. They’re looking pretty good too.”
Lewis Central opens the season at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Denison-Schleswig.
“Duntley the excitement of them,” Von Mende said of what he is looking to see from his team. “They were already getting excited when we went to Treynor. I think they’re just going to be really fired up right of the bat.
“We’ll just have to look at them getting in there and playing great soccer, which we’ve tried to do for so many years. And sharing the ball and just really not giving up.”
Lewis Central is installing some new ideas this year. Given his personnel Von Mende is hoping some new strategies may give his team an advantage.
“There’s going to be different shapes and formations that we’re going to use,” he said. “It’s good to start out playing Denison and see what we can learn from them and then keep moving on game by game.”