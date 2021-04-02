Spring Sports Previews: Titans hope to continue dynasty

Lewis Central girls soccer has built quite the dynasty the past decade. The Titans have been to six of the last seven state tournaments and walked away with the championship three straight years from 2016-2018.

Head coach Chris Von Mende he is expecting another successful campaign in 2021. But, Thomas Jefferson knows the title isn’t won in April and isn’t looking ahead.

“I think our biggest thing is we want to play one game at a time and kind of see where we’re at and make adjustments as we go,” Von Mende said. “And then, really push to get to state and see what we can do if we’re able to get there.”

The Titans do return some key pieces from two years ago. The also added some talent from the US Soccer Development Academy which is inactive due to the pandemic.

Some key players this year include junior Hana Daoudi, sophomore Megan Elam, senior Hannah Estrada, senior Taylor Gregory, senior Hope Jensen, junior Callie Williams, junior Ashley McKenzie and senior goalkeeper Hannah Lucy.

“Right now it was nice because we ended up doing a scrimmage with Treynor and they’ve gotten their program pretty strong in the past few years,” Von Mende said. “We got to go there and kind of look at what they were doing.