St. Albert - 2021 Baseball Schedule
Team, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Alburnett, State Baseball, 1A Semifinal

St. Albert celebrates postgame against Lansing Kee in a Class 1A state baseball tournament championship at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday St. Albert. won 7-5.

 For the Nonpareil/Tom Knapp/

5/24/21 at ACGC W 14-4

5/25/21 at West Harrison W 13-4

5/26/21 Abraham Lincoln W 11-8

5/27/21 Lewis Central L 6-1

5/28/21 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton L 9-5

5/29/21 Bedford W 15-0

6/1/21 Shenandoah W 20-16

6/2/21 Denison-Schleswig W 20-10

6/3/21 Atlantic L 13-2

6/4/21 Thomas Jefferson W 18-2

6/6/21 SC Heelan (at Carroll) W 14-4

6/6/21 at Carroll Kuemper L 12-9

6/7/21 at Clarinda W 8-3

6/7/21 at Clarinda L 8-7

6/8/21 Carroll Kuemper W 8-2

6/10/21 Harlan W 10-4

6/14/21 Red Oak W 8-4

6/14/21 Red Oak W 11-1

6/15/21 at Atlantic W 12-1

6/16/21 at Fremont-Mills W 19-0

6/17/21 at Lewis Central W 14-5

6/18/21 Shenandoah W 10-6

6/21/21 at Creston W 5-2

6/21/21 at Creston L 9-5

6/22/21 at Denison-Schleswig W 10-3

6/24/21 at Carroll Kuemper L 4-0

6/25/21 at Logan-Magnolia W 19-8

6/28/21 at Glenwood W 12-2

6/28/21 at Glenwood W 12-1

6/29/21 at Storm Lake L 6-3

6/30/21 Sidney W 8-7

7/1/21 at Nodaway Valley W 5-3

7/2/21 at Abraham Lincoln W 10-0

7/5/21 at Harlan W10-1

7/6/21 Treynor W 12-2

7/9/21 at Thomas Jefferson W 16-7

Substate

7/12/21 Essex W 15-0

7/13/21 Riverside W 13-2

7/17/21 Exira-EHK W 3-2

7/20/21 CAM (at Glenwood) W 8-5

State in Carroll

7/26/21 Lisbon W 9-3

7/28/21 Alburnett W 10-0

7/29/21 Lansing-Kee W 7-5

