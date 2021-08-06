St. Albert - 2021 Baseball Schedule

5/24/21 at ACGC W 14-4
5/25/21 at West Harrison W 13-4
5/26/21 Abraham Lincoln W 11-8
5/27/21 Lewis Central L 6-1
5/28/21 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton L 9-5
5/29/21 Bedford W 15-0
6/1/21 Shenandoah W 20-16
6/2/21 Denison-Schleswig W 20-10
6/3/21 Atlantic L 13-2
6/4/21 Thomas Jefferson W 18-2
6/6/21 SC Heelan (at Carroll) W 14-4
6/6/21 at Carroll Kuemper L 12-9
6/7/21 at Clarinda W 8-3
6/7/21 at Clarinda L 8-7
6/8/21 Carroll Kuemper W 8-2
6/10/21 Harlan W 10-4
6/14/21 Red Oak W 8-4
6/14/21 Red Oak W 11-1
6/15/21 at Atlantic W 12-1
6/16/21 at Fremont-Mills W 19-0
6/17/21 at Lewis Central W 14-5
6/18/21 Shenandoah W 10-6
6/21/21 at Creston W 5-2
6/21/21 at Creston L 9-5
6/22/21 at Denison-Schleswig W 10-3
6/24/21 at Carroll Kuemper L 4-0
6/25/21 at Logan-Magnolia W 19-8
6/28/21 at Glenwood W 12-2
6/28/21 at Glenwood W 12-1
6/29/21 at Storm Lake L 6-3
6/30/21 Sidney W 8-7
7/1/21 at Nodaway Valley W 5-3
7/2/21 at Abraham Lincoln W 10-0
7/5/21 at Harlan W10-1
7/6/21 Treynor W 12-2
7/9/21 at Thomas Jefferson W 16-7
Substate
7/12/21 Essex W 15-0
7/13/21 Riverside W 13-2
7/17/21 Exira-EHK W 3-2
7/20/21 CAM (at Glenwood) W 8-5
State in Carroll
7/26/21 Lisbon W 9-3
7/28/21 Alburnett W 10-0
7/29/21 Lansing-Kee W 7-5