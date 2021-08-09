St. Albert baseball: Bringing the trophy home

The St. Albert baseball team probably won’t forget the 100-mile drive from Merchants Park to St. Albert after winning the state tournament on July 29.
There was plenty of celebrating during the nearly two-hour-long trip.
The players all took their turn posing with the trophy and making tik-tok videos as a team.
The players arrived back at St. Albert for a celebration with fans and family, but even hours after the game ended the feeling was still surreal for the players and coaches.
“I still feel like a little kid after this moment,” said senior Cy Patterson, who earned Class 1A first team all-state honors. “But, it’s a great moment for the whole team and the whole St. Albert community. It’s great to get us back out there for a state championship.”
Patterson has enjoyed a lot of success in his prep career. He made the state tournament three times and was the Nonpareil’s city player of the year after his junior season. But, winning a state title takes the top spot in his favorite moments.
“It’s probably my top moment right now because it was a great season with this team,” he said. “This team always picked each other up. There’s no other team I’d rather have in the country.”
Growing up, Patterson and his teammates would pass the three previous St. Albert state baseball championship trophies and dream of one day having a trophy of their own on display.
The team now hopes it can stand as an example to younger players and that it won’t take 22 years before the Falcons stand on top once again.
“Ever since I was growing up at St. Albert, we always looked up to those athletes,” Patterson said. “But, since we finally got the championship, we finally gave something back to the community. It feels great.
“It’s a great honor because it’s going to set a lot of goals for a lot of people up there. Hopefully, our team stays hungry and gets back up there in the next couple years.”
The moment was still sinking in, but the surrealness never came from a lack of belief in their ability. The Falcons entered the season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and had goals of raising the trophy from the very beginning.
“From the beginning, they really wanted this,” head coach Duncan Patterson said. “After the heartbreak last year, they’ve been searching for this the whole season. They’ve been getting after it. I don’t want to say they expected to be there, but they planned on doing the best they can and it came out to their satisfaction.”
The trophy meant more to the players than just this season as it was also first time any team in Council Bluffs had won a state baseball championship in 22 years.
Southwest Iowa is still overlooked by many when it comes to baseball talent, so to bring a trophy home also proved as a statement to the doubters.
“You go across the river to Omaha, they have their spring high school season and then they have legion in the summer,” Duncan Patterson said.”They have this really select program that takes high school prospects, and they play all over. We want to show them that there’s baseball in Iowa and even on this side of the state.”
St. Albert hopes this state title only elevates the level of play in the city. Duncan Patterson said he has already started to see the talent level rise among the other city schools.
“We’re lucky enough where we have the city rivals and we get to play all these teams. The baseball in Council Bluffs is getting better. A.L. was young, T.J is young. They have really good players. They’re going to develop. Hopefully, this brings more opportunities for the four schools. I think with us getting on the board here. There might be some eyes looking this way to southwest Iowa.”