St. Albert baseball: Bringing the trophy home

The team now hopes it can stand as an example to younger players and that it won’t take 22 years before the Falcons stand on top once again.

“Ever since I was growing up at St. Albert, we always looked up to those athletes,” Patterson said. “But, since we finally got the championship, we finally gave something back to the community. It feels great.

“It’s a great honor because it’s going to set a lot of goals for a lot of people up there. Hopefully, our team stays hungry and gets back up there in the next couple years.”

The moment was still sinking in, but the surrealness never came from a lack of belief in their ability. The Falcons entered the season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and had goals of raising the trophy from the very beginning.

“From the beginning, they really wanted this,” head coach Duncan Patterson said. “After the heartbreak last year, they’ve been searching for this the whole season. They’ve been getting after it. I don’t want to say they expected to be there, but they planned on doing the best they can and it came out to their satisfaction.”

The trophy meant more to the players than just this season as it was also first time any team in Council Bluffs had won a state baseball championship in 22 years.