St. Albert baseball: Falcons hold off Hawks to win state title

After going through three different Falcon pitchers, Kee plated four runs in the top of the sixth to make things interesting. Patterson turned to his son, Cy, to get the game’s final five outs.

“Coach just came over to me and just said ‘finish it,’” Cy Patterson said. “I went out and did my best. Kee capitalized on a couple of our mistakes and really put up a fight, but we found a way and got it done.”

With one on and two outs in the top of the seventh, Patterson coaxed a can-of-corn flyout to leftfielder Carter White for the games final out.

The Falcons started out hot, striking first as sophomore Colton Brennan led off with a single and Isaac Sherrill walked. Cy Patterson smacked one to deep left-center field for a double that brought both runners home. Kee threw Patterson out at third as he attempted to turn his hit into a triple. However, the Falcons started the way they wanted.

“We just kept doing what we do best,” Brennan said. “We’ve been hitting the ball hard all year long. We knew we had to repeat that here today and that’s what we did.”

Brennan finished with a team-high three hits. Notably, Brennan had three hits in all of the state tournament games.