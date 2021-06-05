St. Albert bats stay hot

St. Albert baseball is averaging nearly 12 runs a game through the first 10 games and Friday night's home game against Thomas Jefferson was no exception.

The Falcons exploded for 13 runs in the second inning to win 18-2.

Thomas Jefferson head coach Tom Giles thought his team started well but needs to still improve in multiple areas.

"It went very well in the top of the first," he said. "Then it was all downhill from there. We have to clean up our mistakes."

Thomas Jefferson had a solid start scoring two runs in the top of the first, but St. Albert answered with three in the bottom of the first to take a one-run lead.

The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless the rest of the way while the Falcons scored 13 in the second and two in the third.

In the top of the first, Thomas Jefferson sophomore Tyler Huey hit a one-out double with a runner on first to put runners in scoring position and eighth grader Kendall Bell was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Eighth grader Garrett Denman scored on a passed ball and junior Doug Henrichs doubled in a run to take a 2-0 lead.