St. Albert bowling splits with Denison-Schleswig

DENISON — The St. Albert bowling teams split their boys and girls bowling duel with the Monarchs of Denison-Schleswig Tuesday afternoon.

The boys team remained undefeated after squeaking by the Monarchs by just four pins. The overall final was 2950-2946, Falcons.

Evan White led the Falcons with a two-game total of 468. Notably, Adam Denny had a solid day following up with a 426 score.

The girls reached their goal of 2,000 pins, but it was not enough to top the Monarch girls team, which win on to win 2304-2031. Madilyn Meyer led the Saintes with 301 pins in the two game scores.

The St. Albert teams will be back at the Thunderbowl on Feb.9 to take on Harlan and Lewis Central.

Girls team scores

DS: 2304

SA: 2031

Individual scores

DS: Claire Miller 329; Abby Gehlsen 322; Payton Mathies 320; Brianna Musgrave 298; Natalie Castillo 262; Kailee Jorgensen 229

SA: Madilyn Meyer 301; Lexi Narmi 297;Georgie Bohnet 270; Sophie Shefield 233; Grace Julian 214; Claire Lewis 168