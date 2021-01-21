St. Albert boys, Lewis Central girls victorious at city bowling triangular

The St. Albert boys and Lewis Central girls bowling teams won Thursday’s intra-city triangular meet between St. Albert, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
The Lewis Central girls bowled its way to victory, posting a total score of 2,341. Aleesha Oden led all girl bowlers with a two-game total of 429 pins.
On the boys side, St. Albert claimed the crown with an overall score of 3,102. Freshman Evan white led all bowlers with a two-game score of 532.
St. Albert coach Mike Klusman was thrilled with how the Falcons bowled.
“They put some really good scores together here,” Klusman said. “This team is really gelling, and they have a lot of confidence right now as (it’s) near the halfway point of the season. We’re right where we want to be because they’ve been putting in the work and time to get better even on weekends and bowling extra. They’ve done everything it takes to reach this position.”
Notably for the St. Albert boys, freshman Evan White in bowled a 290 in game two for the Falcons as he bowled a strike in each frame after the first. The 290 felt special, especially after struggling at times in the 10th frame in the past. However, on Thursday White threw three strikes in the 10th.
“It was tough because I’ve really struggled in that 10th frame,” White said. “That last frame has really been messing me up from what are otherwise good games, and (this)time I pulled through it felt great to shoot that. When everyone starts gelling and starts striking the energy is just there. It’s like no other sport in my opinion. It just gets ecstatic once we all start getting into that groove, and once it’s there it just doesn’t go away, it gets better and better as we go on.”
Scores
Boys
SA: 3102
TJ: 2801
LC: 2492
SA: Evan White 532; Adam Denny 415; Jake Denny 395; Nate Kay 381; Quinten Julian 375; Jackson Wigginton 343
TJ: Josh Chavarria 425: Chandler Scott 421; Max Schuster 371; Sam Shanno 369; Alan Mace 341; Eli Dross 308
LC: Eli Sunderman 412; Lucas McDaniel 347; Magnus Thomas 321; AJ Schiltz 297; Ben Lopez 294; Hunter Merksick 274
Girls
LC: 2341
TJ: 1964
SA:1890
LC: Aleesha Oden 429; Savannah Wayman 315; Addee Murray 307; Alicia McElderry 259; Kennedy Vanatta 219; Oasis Ophein 215
TJ: Marissa Byrd 363; Trinity Meyer 286; Riley Rich 273; Tali Dross 236; Faith Christensen 205; MacKenzie Harstad 175
SA: Madelyn Meyer 321; Lexi Narmi 293; Georgie Bohnet 251; Claire Lewis 210; Sophie Sheffield 206; Gracie Julian 205