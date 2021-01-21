St. Albert boys, Lewis Central girls victorious at city bowling triangular

The St. Albert boys and Lewis Central girls bowling teams won Thursday’s intra-city triangular meet between St. Albert, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Lewis Central girls bowled its way to victory, posting a total score of 2,341. Aleesha Oden led all girl bowlers with a two-game total of 429 pins.

On the boys side, St. Albert claimed the crown with an overall score of 3,102. Freshman Evan white led all bowlers with a two-game score of 532.

St. Albert coach Mike Klusman was thrilled with how the Falcons bowled.

“They put some really good scores together here,” Klusman said. “This team is really gelling, and they have a lot of confidence right now as (it’s) near the halfway point of the season. We’re right where we want to be because they’ve been putting in the work and time to get better even on weekends and bowling extra. They’ve done everything it takes to reach this position.”

Notably for the St. Albert boys, freshman Evan White in bowled a 290 in game two for the Falcons as he bowled a strike in each frame after the first. The 290 felt special, especially after struggling at times in the 10th frame in the past. However, on Thursday White threw three strikes in the 10th.