St. Albert boys, Lewis Central girls victorious

BOYS
St. Albert’s quick start proved to be the difference as they held off Lewis Central 66-59.
The Falcons built an early lead in the first quarter and though the Titans fought back to make it a four-point game by halftime, the Falcons always had an answer for LC whenever they posed a threat to go ahead.
“I’m just very proud of how we gutted it out,” SA coach Larry Peterson said. “They worried me a bit with their size, LC is so big and physical. It really helped to have Sam (Rallis) back, he played really well for us and everybody kind of feeds off him.”
Jeff Miller led the Falcons with 24 points, Rallis had 16 points. LC was led by James Dermody with 14 points.
GIRLS
The Saintes kept putting together run after run, but Lewis Central (2-0) found ways to chip away and eventually overtake St. Albert for a 64-61 victory on Friday.
The Saintes started off going up as much as nine within the first quarter before the Titans eventually chipped it down to three, partially thanks to some shots from freshman Lucy Scott who ended the night with the game high 19 points for the Titans.
The Saintes were led by Pearl Reisz with 18 points.
In the second quarter, the Saintes rebuilt their lead to as strong as 10 points as a couple of steals led to some free throws and transition lay ups, however, SA felt good heading into the break up 39-32, but the second half slowly began shifting momentum.
“We just didn’t execute well in the fourth quarter,” SA coach Dick Wettengel said. “I think their change to a 1-3-1 zone hurt us. We had a streak of three turnovers in a row at some point. You can’t have turnovers in games like this late in a game.”
The fourth quarter was LC’s turn for a run as they outscored the Saintes 12-5 in the first four minutes before taking their first lead of the contest with just two minutes left to play. From their forward the Titans never gave up the lead and held the Saintes to eight points in the fourth quarter.
“When you have only one returning varsity starter you expect some points to be rough,” LC coach Chris Hanafan said. “We had some growing pains tonight, but as I told them we held on and did what we had to do to win.”
