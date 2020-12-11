St. Albert boys, Lewis Central girls victorious

BOYS

St. Albert’s quick start proved to be the difference as they held off Lewis Central 66-59.

The Falcons built an early lead in the first quarter and though the Titans fought back to make it a four-point game by halftime, the Falcons always had an answer for LC whenever they posed a threat to go ahead.

“I’m just very proud of how we gutted it out,” SA coach Larry Peterson said. “They worried me a bit with their size, LC is so big and physical. It really helped to have Sam (Rallis) back, he played really well for us and everybody kind of feeds off him.”

Jeff Miller led the Falcons with 24 points, Rallis had 16 points. LC was led by James Dermody with 14 points.

GIRLS

The Saintes kept putting together run after run, but Lewis Central (2-0) found ways to chip away and eventually overtake St. Albert for a 64-61 victory on Friday.

The Saintes started off going up as much as nine within the first quarter before the Titans eventually chipped it down to three, partially thanks to some shots from freshman Lucy Scott who ended the night with the game high 19 points for the Titans.