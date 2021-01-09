St. Albert boys top Harlan 44-39

Friday night’s Hawkeye Ten matchup between St. Albert and Harlan came down to the wire but a costly late turnover from the Cyclones sealed the win for the Falcons.

Harlan found themselves in a hard-fought game down only three points at halftime on their home court to St. Albert and that deficit proved too much for the Cyclones to overcome. An opportunity for the Cyclones presented itself late in the fourth quarter, trailing by one with about 20 seconds remaining, before they coughed up a turnover and a game-sealing lay-up as the clock expired.

“It’s not easy to win at Harlan,” St. Albert assistant coach Kevin White, “It was really a game that just came down to toughness and we were happy with the way our kids responded.”

The Falcons’ leading scorers consisted of all seniors as Jeff Miller led the way with 14 points, Sam Rollis with 12 with Cy Patterson and Connor Cerny both finishing with eight. Cyclones’ leading scorers were Connor Frame with a game-high 18 points and Bradley Curren with six. Will McLaughlin and Aidan Hall also chipped in five a piece.

St. Albert’s next game will take place against Grand View Christain on Saturday at the Mid-America Center while Harlan will travel to Glenwood next Friday, Jan. 15.

