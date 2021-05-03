St. Albert defeats Abraham Lincoln on the greens

St. Albert girls golf found its stroke in a big win over Abraham Lincoln on Monday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, winning 215-270.

Junior Lainey Sheffield and freshman Alexis Narmi led the Saintes with scores of 51 to tie for the medalist position.

“I’m really happy with the way those two are competing,” head coach Mike Klusman said. “They’re kind of pushing each other to get better each and every week. As far as team-wise it’s a great thing when the girls are battling for low scores and competing with each other. It only betters our team.

“... I was really happy with the girls, We finally had some decent weather at the course today so we were able to play golf and not freeze to death.”

Freshman Lily Krohn shot a 56, freshman Ella Klusman carded a 57, junior Ava Hughes carded a 64 and freshman Kennedy Sanchez shot a 72.

“The girls have been heading in that direction,” Mike Klusman said. “They show up to practice every day and work hard and it’s paying off. There was some really good golf shots hit today.”

The Lynx were led by freshman Reegan Haats and junior Ali Buell who both shot 67s.