St. Albert defeats Thomas Jefferson in regular-season finale

St. Albert baseball finished the regular season with a 16-7 win over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham on Friday.
The Falcons finished with 15 hits and took advantage of six Thomas Jefferson errors.
St. Albert controlled a 2-1 lead after the first inning before Thomas Jefferson tied the game in the third to make the score 5-5.
The Falcons took the lead for good in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs. St. Albert opened the floodgates in the sixth, scoring six to grow its lead to 14-5.
The Yellow Jackets scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth before the Falcons added two more in the top of the seventh for the final runs of the game.
St. Albert started the first inning with a pair of runs when senior Isaac Sherrill hit a one-out single and senior Cy Patterson placed runners on corners with a single in the next at bat. Sherrill scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Brendan Monahan in the next at bat and freshman Laxson Lehnen singled in a run to give St. Albert a 2-0 lead.
Thomas Jefferson cut the lead to one in the bottom of the inning when sophomore Devon Bovee reached first on a fielder’s choice, stole second base, reached third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball.
St. Albert sophomore Colton Brennan hit a two-out single in the top of the second but was left stranded.
The Falcons’ offense sparked again in the top of the third to score three runs and take a 5-1 lead. Patterson reached first after being hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out single by junior Carter White.
White reached second on a wild pitch and stole third and scored on a single by Miller.
Thomas Jefferson struck back in the bottom of the third.
Andrew Peacock started the inning reach first on a base on balls. Eighth grader Nate Anderson hit a single on a line drive in the next at bat.
Peacock advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when sophomore Tyler Huey hit a hard ground ball up the middle for an RBI single. Senior Hunter Ryba drew the Jackets within one in the next at bat with a two-RBI double and senior Jaiden Belt tied the game with an RBI single.
St. Albert’s defense finally ended the attack with a double play.
The Yellow Jackets’ lead didn’t last for long.
Patterson hit a one-out single to spark the Falcons and Monahan singled in the next at bat.
Lehnen blasted an RBI single to give the Falcons the lead in the next at bat and Monahan scored on a wild pitch following that.
Lehnen scored on a sacrifice fly from White.
St. Albert retired the Thomas Jefferson lineup in order in the bottom of the fourth to hold its 8-5 lead.
Miller hit a singled in the top of the fifth but was stranded after a double play and a groundout.
Thomas Jefferson was held scoreless in the bottom of the fifth.
The Falcons found their offense again in the top of the sixth scoring six runs after Patterson, White, Klusman and Miller all hit singles to take a 14-5 lead.
T.J. pulled within seven in the bottom of the sixth when Belt and sophomore Ethan Bose hit back-to-back singles and scored on a passed ball and a ground out.
St. Albert’s offense continued to find success in the final inning. Lehnen hit a single to put runners on corners and the Falcons scored a run on a sacrifice fly by White. Lehnen scored on a passed ball later in the inning to give St. Albert a 16-7 lead.
Thomas Jefferson was unable to score in the final inning.
Miller started on the mound for the Falcons and earned the win. He pitched five innings where he allowed five runs, only four of which were earned on four hits while striking out five batters and walking two.
Lehnen went 3 for 5 from the plate and White recorded four RBIs.