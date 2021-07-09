St. Albert defeats Thomas Jefferson in regular-season finale

St. Albert baseball finished the regular season with a 16-7 win over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham on Friday.

The Falcons finished with 15 hits and took advantage of six Thomas Jefferson errors.

St. Albert controlled a 2-1 lead after the first inning before Thomas Jefferson tied the game in the third to make the score 5-5.

The Falcons took the lead for good in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs. St. Albert opened the floodgates in the sixth, scoring six to grow its lead to 14-5.

The Yellow Jackets scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth before the Falcons added two more in the top of the seventh for the final runs of the game.

St. Albert started the first inning with a pair of runs when senior Isaac Sherrill hit a one-out single and senior Cy Patterson placed runners on corners with a single in the next at bat. Sherrill scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Brendan Monahan in the next at bat and freshman Laxson Lehnen singled in a run to give St. Albert a 2-0 lead.

Thomas Jefferson cut the lead to one in the bottom of the inning when sophomore Devon Bovee reached first on a fielder’s choice, stole second base, reached third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball.