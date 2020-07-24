St. Albert goalkeeper Svajgl gets DII soccer scholarship despite starting late, having senior season canceled

Usually the term ‘peer pressure’ is viewed negatively, but that’s not always the case.

Knowing her athletic ability in basketball and volleyball, several of Veronica Svajgl’s soccer-playing friends tried to convince her to give the sport a try. Svajgl had played soccer as a kid, but it had been a while. Many of the other St. Albert soccer players had been playing for much longer, along with playing on club teams. She was reluctant at first, but decided to get out of her comfort zone and give it a try.

“Most of my friends were out for soccer and they told me I should go out,” Svajgl said. “I was not liking the idea at first because I didn’t really like soccer, but they pushed me and I just went out.”

The next step was figuring out where to play.

“I didn’t really know any positions, and I knew I would be behind on the footwork aspect,” Svajgl said. “I just tried out for goalie because it seemed easier to me even though now I know it’s a lot harder than I thought. I just kind of fell in love with that position.”

That fortuitous decision would prove fruitful.