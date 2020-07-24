St. Albert goalkeeper Svajgl gets DII soccer scholarship despite starting late, having senior season canceled

Usually the term ‘peer pressure’ is viewed negatively, but that’s not always the case.
Knowing her athletic ability in basketball and volleyball, several of Veronica Svajgl’s soccer-playing friends tried to convince her to give the sport a try. Svajgl had played soccer as a kid, but it had been a while. Many of the other St. Albert soccer players had been playing for much longer, along with playing on club teams. She was reluctant at first, but decided to get out of her comfort zone and give it a try.
“Most of my friends were out for soccer and they told me I should go out,” Svajgl said. “I was not liking the idea at first because I didn’t really like soccer, but they pushed me and I just went out.”
The next step was figuring out where to play.
“I didn’t really know any positions, and I knew I would be behind on the footwork aspect,” Svajgl said. “I just tried out for goalie because it seemed easier to me even though now I know it’s a lot harder than I thought. I just kind of fell in love with that position.”
That fortuitous decision would prove fruitful.
As a sophomore, Svajgl essentially spent her time as an apprentice, learning and working with senior goalkeeper Lexie Petry and Saintes goalkeeper coach Bob Tallman.
“She hadn’t really played soccer before, so we said, hey let’s give goalkeeper a shot just because she was so athletic,” St. Albert head girls soccer coach Chris Hughes said.
That led the Svajgl starting a few times as a sophomore before taking over as the full-time starter as a junior in 2019.
That’s when the trajectory of her soccer career changed.
“Part way through last season we lost to Bishop Heelan 3-2, but it was a great game,” Hughes said. “We’re riding home and all the girls are telling (Svajgl) how great she did. Well, the next day she comes to me and says, ‘Chris, I think I want to play in college.’”
While it was an ambitious goal considering her relative lack of experience, Svajgl was determined to put the work in.
“She had always worked hard, but she continued to work with Tallman and then she started working with former Creighton goalkeeper Brian Holt for the past year,” Hughes said.
Entering her senior season, Svajgl was looking forward to showing off all the long hours she’d put in. Instead, COVID-19 caused schools to close and the spring sports season to be canceled.
For Svajgl, what she hoped to be a showcase year turned into questions regarding her collegiate goal.
“It was really sad,” Svajgl said of the canceled 2020 season. “I knew the season would be really fun and I was hoping to get more recruiting attention.”
Svajgl adjusted to the situation, sending out film from her junior season. Svajgl had some interest, mostly Division III and NAIA schools. Without a senior season, Hughes thought Svajgl might concede and just go to the University of Iowa as a student.
“Next thing you know, about a week and a half ago I get a text from a guy saying, ‘Hey I’d like to give (Svajgl a scholarship),” Hughes said.
The message was from Tim Strange, head women’s soccer coach at Division II McKendree Univeristy in Lebanon, Illinois, just about 30 minutes east of St. Louis.
In a relatively short amount of time, Svajgl went from not playing to being a backup, then a starter, then having a whole season wiped out. Still, she got a Division II offer.
Not something you often see.
“It was like she hit the lottery,” Hughes said. “We sat and talked with her parents about the school and academics and everything and the rest is history. I just told her to go there, work hard and keep learning and improving. It’s a great opportunity for her.”
An elated Svajgl is appreciative of the offer and excited for her future.
“I was speechless and still am. It’s been really surreal,” she said. “Going into my sophomore year, I didn’t think I’d ever get anything other than a JUCO or NAIA offer. Most girls work their whole lives and play club, and that’s how they get college offers. I’m really blessed and excited for everything.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!