St. Albert is on to the semifinals after 24-0 quarterfinal win over Logan-Magnolia

LOGAN – Clinging to a 7-0 lead after a defensive dog fight, St. Albert outscored Logan-Magnolia 17-0 in the fourth quarter and the Falcon defense continued its phenomenal play, preserving the shutout for a 24-0 win on Friday

Cy Patterson opened the scoring with a touchdown with at the 4:03 mark of the second quarter, giving his team a 7-0 advantage at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Connor Cerny found paydirt, running away from the Logan-Magnolia (8-2) defense for a 64-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 St. Albert lead with 8:40 remaining in the fourth.

Moments later, Sam Rallis came up with an interception and took it to the house. Falcons kicker Sam Wilber put the final nail in the coffin with a late field goal.

St. Albert’s victory extends its win streak to eight as they have not lost since an 0-2 start. It also sends St. Albert (8-2) to the semifinals for the 13th time in program history where they’ll play Grundy Center (10-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Grundy Center advanced with a 20-14 victory over West Hancock.