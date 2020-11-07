 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Albert is on to the semifinals after 24-0 quarterfinal win over Logan-Magnolia
0 comments

St. Albert is on to the semifinals after 24-0 quarterfinal win over Logan-Magnolia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

LOGAN – Clinging to a 7-0 lead after a defensive dog fight, St. Albert outscored Logan-Magnolia 17-0 in the fourth quarter and the Falcon defense continued its phenomenal play, preserving the shutout for a 24-0 win on Friday

Cy Patterson opened the scoring with a touchdown with at the 4:03 mark of the second quarter, giving his team a 7-0 advantage at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Connor Cerny found paydirt, running away from the Logan-Magnolia (8-2) defense for a 64-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 St. Albert lead with 8:40 remaining in the fourth.

Moments later, Sam Rallis came up with an interception and took it to the house. Falcons kicker Sam Wilber put the final nail in the coffin with a late field goal.

St. Albert’s victory extends its win streak to eight as they have not lost since an 0-2 start. It also sends St. Albert (8-2) to the semifinals for the 13th time in program history where they’ll play Grundy Center (10-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Grundy Center advanced with a 20-14 victory over West Hancock.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football fix
Sports News

Football fix

If you’re a high school football in the great state of Iowa, you’ve undoubtedly had visions of the UNI-Dome run through your mind at some poin…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert