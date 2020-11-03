St. Albert knocks off top-seeded Janesville

CEDAR RAPIDS – Tuesday, November 3rd was election night in America, but excuse St. Albert fans if their attention was momentarily averted.

The Saintes entered the state tournament for the fifth time in six years, this time as the No. 8 seed facing what had been a dominant, No. 1-seeded Janesville squad, which had not lost to a Class 1A team all year.

That changed on Tuesday.

The Saintes (15-13) stepped on the court and delivered a haymaker, defeating the Wildcats 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24).

“My message coming in, was we had absolutely nothing to lose,” St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. “I told them to just to go out and play hard and have fun and see what happens. I mean, the pressure was all on was all on Janesville.”

And if you watched the game, there was nothing fluky about it as St. Albert outplayed Janesville most of the night.

Allie Petry and Lauren Williams made their impact felt all evening for the Saintes, with match highs in kills of 25 for Petry and 17 for Williams.

One of the two was always up front, something that has paid dividends for the Saintes.