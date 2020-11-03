St. Albert knocks off top-seeded Janesville

CEDAR RAPIDS – Tuesday, November 3rd was election night in America, but excuse St. Albert fans if their attention was momentarily averted.
The Saintes entered the state tournament for the fifth time in six years, this time as the No. 8 seed facing what had been a dominant, No. 1-seeded Janesville squad, which had not lost to a Class 1A team all year.
That changed on Tuesday.
The Saintes (15-13) stepped on the court and delivered a haymaker, defeating the Wildcats 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24).
“My message coming in, was we had absolutely nothing to lose,” St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. “I told them to just to go out and play hard and have fun and see what happens. I mean, the pressure was all on was all on Janesville.”
And if you watched the game, there was nothing fluky about it as St. Albert outplayed Janesville most of the night.
Allie Petry and Lauren Williams made their impact felt all evening for the Saintes, with match highs in kills of 25 for Petry and 17 for Williams.
One of the two was always up front, something that has paid dividends for the Saintes.
“They provide a lot of firepower for us,” Lantz said. “As the season has gone on, I kind of tweaked our lineup a little bit and really looked at things. It was about halfway through the season when I made the shift and split those two apart and I think it’s worked out pretty well for us.”
St. Albert was the aggressor Tuesday, jumping out to and maintaining leads in the first two sets to stun Janesville and put them in a 2-0 hole.
Again in the third set, St. Albert took a lead before the Wildcats got a spark and took a 16-14 advantage midway through the third and maintained for a 25-18 set win.
In the fourth, it looked like Janesville may have found their groove, building a 5-2 lead, which they built to 18-13.
Late in the match, a Janesville injury prompted a stoppage in play and a chance for Lantz to huddle her team.
“I just reinforced to them that you can’t win the set on the next swing. You can’t swing as hard as you can and expect to win the match,” Lantz said. “Basically, I just told them to take a deep breath and relax. They had to play aggressive and not safe, but they just took it one ball at a time and we were able to make it happen.”
They did so, eventually scoring the final seven points of the match to win the set 26-24 to clinch a spot in the semifinals.
Lainey Sheffield added nine big kills for St. Albert, Elizabeth Elkins added four and Georgie Bohnet had three as the Saintes compiled a .290 hit percentage compared to .149 for Janesville.
Maddy Horvath had a team-high 28 assists, while Ella Klusman had 22. Janesville’s Gabby Gergen had a match-high 35 assists, along with 11 kills.
Pyper McCarville led the Wildcats with 15 kills and Marra Fitzgerald had 11.
St. Albert advances to play fourth-seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck (33-2) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 8 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Power House on court one. Gladbrook-Reinbeck advanced by sweeping fifth-seeded Springville 3-0 on Tuesday.
St. Albert (15-13) 25 25 18 26—3
Janesville (28-4) 20 18 25 24—1
State Tournament Schedule/results
Class 5A
Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2
(1) West Des Moines Dowling 3, (8) Dubuque Hempstead 1
(4) West Des Moines Valley 1, (5) Iowa City Liberty 3
(2) Ankeny 3, (7) Ankeny Centennial 1
(3) Pleasant Valley 3, (6) Cedar Falls 1
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic vs. Iowa City Liberty
Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2
(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, (8) Dallas Center-Grimes 0
(4)Western Dubuque 3, (5) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
(2) North Scott 0, (7) Gilbert 3
(3) Glenwood (32-2) 2, (6) West Delaware 3
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque
Gilbert vs. West Deleware
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3
(1) Osage 3, (8) Humboldt 0
(4) Davenport Assumption 3, (5) Unity Christian 1
(2) Clarion CGD 3, (7) Red Oak 0
(3) Mount Vernon 3, (6) Union Community 1
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m.
Osage vs. Assumption
Clarion CGD vs. Mount Vernon
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 3
(1) Western Christian 3, (8) South Hardin 1
(5) Denver 3, (4) Boyden-Hull 1
(2) Wilton 3, (7) Van Meter 0
(3) Dike-New Hartford 3, (6) Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m.
Western Christian vs. Denver
Wilton vs. Dike-New Hartford
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 3
St. Albert 3, Janesville 1
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Springville 0
(7) Burlington Notre Dame advances over (2) Wapsie Valley due to COVID-19 forfeit
Le Mars Gehlen 3, New London 2
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
