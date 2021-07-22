St. Albert looks to Lisbon

St. Albert baseball clinched its spot in its second-straight state tournament on Tuesday after defeating CAM in the Class 1A Substate 7 championship.

The Falcons earned the No. 2 seed in the bracket with their 32-8 record and will play No. 7 Lisbon in the first found. The Lisbon Lions have a record of 25-13.

St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson knows his team is in for a tough game when the two teams square off at 4:30 on Monday in Carroll at Merchants Park.

"They have a couple good pitchers," he said. "They play fundamentally strong defense and they kind of just move runners. They don't have a big hitter so they just try to get people on base via walks. We have to limit free basses and just go after them."

Offensively the Lions have 65 extra-base hits compared to 90 for the Falcons. Lisbon also has 258 free bases this season compared to just 193 for St. Albert.

Lisbon junior Tyson Scott has pitched 61 1/3 innings and has a record of 8-3. He has an ERA of 2.62 and has struck out 65 pitchers this year. Sophomore Hunter Clark has been on the mound for 52 2/3 innings. He has a team-best ERA of 1.06 and 79 strikeouts.

Patterson said he hopes that the Lions throw a harder thrower as his team tends to do better against pitchers.