St. Albert places 3 on IHSBCA all-state first team
St. Albert places 3 on IHSBCA all-state first team

20200726_spo_sastate_8

The Iowa state capitol building stands in the background as St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill pitches during the seventh inning on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

St. Albert earned plenty of recognition with the release of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state baseball teams.

The Falcons, who ended their season in the quarterfinal round of the 1-A state tournament, had four players earn all-state honors.

Isaac Sherrill, Lance Wright and Nonpareil City Player of the Year Cy Patterson were named to the first team, and Jeff Miller earned second-team honors.

Sherrill finished fourth in 1-A with 34 RBIs. Wright was fifth in 1-A in average (.564) and tied for fourth in home runs (5). Patterson was second in 1-A in average (.627), third in RBIs (42), tied for third in stolen bases (28) and led the class in saves (5).

Miller scored 24 runs and drove in 13, and he also won five games on the mound with a team-best 54 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA.

In Class 4-A, Lewis Central’s Jonah Pomrenke was named to the second team. He led the Titans (12-5) with a .455 average with 16 RBIs and 19 runs.

In Class 2-A, Underwood placed two players on the second team in Nick Ravlin and Blake Hall.

Treynor’s Nate McCombs and AHSTW’s Sam Porter were named to the third team.

Ravlin led the Eagles (12-5) in average (.452) and RBIs (15), runs (27) and tied for the lead in home runs (2). Hall hit .382 with 14 RBIs and 11 runs.

McCombs went 5-1 for the Cardinals (12-8) on the mound, in 32 1/3 innings, striking out 38.

Porter hit .400 for the Vikings (5-5) with seven runs and nine RBIs.

Class 4-A

Captain: Evan Martin, Southeast Polk

First Team

P Jacob Draeger Johnston

P Ty Langenberg Urbandale

P Brody Brecht Ankeny

C Gehrig Christensen Urbandale

C Alec Patino Sioux City East

1B Andrue Dubuque Hempstead

2B Gabe Swansen Johnston

SS Ben Wilmes Johnston

3B Mason Bockoven Fort Dodge

OF Evan Martin Southeast Polk

OF Parker Shupe Johnston

OF Devin Eudaley Dubuque Hempstead

OF Joe Simpson Clinton

UT Jase Bauer Ankeny

UT Max Holy Clinton

UT Alex Pendergast DM Roosevelt

Second Team

P Grayson North Scott

P Jackson Payne Waukee

P Marcus Morgan Iowa City West

C Brandon Bickford WDM Dowling

C Mo Watson Ankeny

1B Trey Morris Ankeny Centennital

2B Zac Stallman CR Kennedy

SS Will Armstrong DM Roosevelt

3B Jake Thilges Johnston

OF Nolan Frey Iowa City Liberty

OF Jalen Martinez Waukee

OF Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central

OF Dillon Kuehl Urbandale

UT Cal Watson Urbandale

UT Seth Clausen Pleasant Valley

UT Kaleb Krier Southeast Polk

Third Team

P Casey Perrenoud Western Dubuque

P Jake Auer WDM Valley

P Jackson Wentworth Waukee

C Jai Jensen Clinton

C Mitch Fordyce Waterloo West

1B Weston Fulk Ankeny

2B Tyler Dahm Iowa City Liberty

SS Cole Smith Dubuque Senior

3B Mason Behn CR Kennedy

OF Carter Thomas Mason City

OF Caden Steck Johnston

OF Ryan Mumey Pleasant Valley

OF Hank Himrich WDM Dowling

UT Gable Mitchell Iowa City High

UT Jacob Wolver Johnston

UT Jack Young Pleasant Valley

Class 3-A

Captain: Tucker Christensen, Norwalk

First Team

P Tucker Christensen Norwalk

P Logan Smith DC-Grimes

P Easton Johnson Gilbert

C Nick Banowetz Cedar Rapids Xavier

C Kade Reinertson Ballard

1B Owen Puk Marion

2B Jack Lux Cedar Rapids Xavier

SS Jared Sitzmann Sioux City Heelan

3B Ryan Fausch North Polk

OF Gage Franck Marion

OF Tommy Specht Dubuque Wahlert

OF Tate Stine-Smith ADM

OF Brady Kauzlarich Centerville

UT Evan Borst Norwalk

UT Nick Chasey Gilbert

UT Brant Hogue Sioux City Heelan

Second Team

P Alex McAleer Central DeWitt

P Mark Eddie Storm Lake

P Daniel Wright Sgt. Bluff-Luton

C Seth Adrian Dav. Assumption

C Colin Gibson Grinnell

1B Jeremy Chaplin Waverly-Shell Rock

2B Alex Smith Grinnell

SS Sam Petersen Ballard

3B Justin Hackett Winterset

OF Tyler Miller Oskaloosa

OF Tucker Hanson Gilbert

OF Max Venne Sioux City Heelan

OF Grant Jensen Clear Creek-Amana

UT Deric Fitzgerald Sgt. Bluff-Luton

UT Merrick Mathews Centerville

UT Jake Fees Norwalk

Third Team

P Payton Leonard Waverly-Shell Rock

P Colton Korver MOCFV

P Connor Bruck Harlan

C Spencer Kleene Sgt. Bluff-Luton

C Brodey Key Waverly-Shell Rock

1B Easton Darling Winterset

2B Parker Smith Clear Creek-Amana

SS Marcus Beatty Independence

3B McCain Oden Centerville

OF Nate Anderson Bondurant-Farrar

OF Dawson Forgy Winterset

OF Reece Mayer Washington

OF Mickey Wanatee South Tama

UT Adam DeBoer MOCFV

UT Justin Saskowski Dav. Assumption

UT Mike Hudson Knoxville

Class 2-A

Captain: Anthony Potthoff, Van Meter

First Team

P Reece Beuter Dike-New Hartford

P Austin Hilmer North Linn

P Kole Bradley DM Christian

C Colby Shelton DM Christian

C Gavin Lorenzen West Lyon

1B Brett Berg Van Meter

2B Bryce Coppock West Sioux

SS Reese Jamison Woodward-Granger

3B Lucas Voss North Linn

OF Jacob Blomgren Van Meter

OF Parker Kiewiet Dike-New Hartford

OF Kaden Davis West Marshall

OF Truman Haukap Carroll Kuemper

UT Anthony Potthoff Van Meter

UT Trey Castille DM Christian

UT Zach Pleggenkuhle Van Meter

Second Team

P Alex Bice Woodward-Granger

P Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon

P Brad Tornow Mid-Prairie

C Zak Wauters Dike-New Hartford

C Kyle Berg Carroll Kuemper

1B Aiden Rath Mid-Prairie

2B Chase Becker Iowa City Regina

SS Nick Ravlin Underwood

3B Reese Moore Forest City

OF Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger

OF Jackson Kramer West Lyon

OF Kalen Walker EBF

OF Clay Collier Davis County

UT Blake Hall Underwood

UT Nolan Faber Roland Story

UT Nate Dierckx Durant

Third Team

P Nate McCombs Treynor

P Mason McManus Camanche

P Christian Daividson Pocahontas Area

C Logan Callison Durant

C Vinnie Bowlin Mid-Prairie

1B Sam Porter AHSTW

2B Rhett Peters Union

SS Brodie Kresser Jesup

3B Jackson Hull Witon

OF Logan Meyer West Lyon

OF Jared McCrea EBF

OF Hunter Pesek New Hampton

OF Kade Munkel Crestwood

UT Josh Van Beek West Lyon

UT Drew Sonnenberg Dike-New Hartford

UT Caleb Wulf West Liberty

Class 1-A

Captain: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s

First Team

P Blaine Harpenau Remsen-St. Mary’s

P Doug Taylor Mason City Newman

P Lewis Havel Don Bosco

C Max Burt Mason City Newman

C Skyler Waldschmitt Remsen-St. Mary’s

1B Isaac Sherrill St. Albert

2B Cole Cassady Martensdale-St. Marys

SS Cael Frost Don Bosco

3B Drew Chiprez Burlington Notre Dame

OF Carson Elbert Martensdale-St. Marys

OF Lance Wright St. Albert

OF Damon Schmid Kingsley Pierson

OF Ryan Naughton Don Bosco

UT Cy Patterson St. Albert

UT Caleb Banowetz Calamus Wheatland

UT Brody Wolf HLV

Second Team

P Isaac Gavin Martensdale St. Marys

P Sam Kratz Mason City Newman

P Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook Reinbeck

C Kody Timm HLV

C Shane Neighbor Alburnett

1B Kennan Winn Pekin

2B Bryce Hall Southeast Warren

SS Kasey Carter Martensdale-St. Marys

3B Tate Linton Hinton

OF Malakie Christopherson Kingsley Pierson

OF Jeff Miller St. Albert

OF Trey Jungers Newell Fonda

OF Cade Molyneux Sigourney

UT Hunter Caves Alburnett

UT Jaron Todd South Winneshiek

UT Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary’s

Third Team

P Brennan Sefrit Bedford

P Carson Cheney HLV

P Casey Hanson Lake Mills

C Tyler Vandewater Nodaway Valley

C Hunter Christiansen Newell Fonda

1B Hogan Henrich Newell Fonda

2B Kale Rose Alburnett

SS Josh Mohr Sigourney

3B Mark Williams St. Ansgar

OF Jeremy Koenck Remsen St. Mary’s

OF Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley

OF Joshua Catala New London

OF Parker Rochford Edgewood Colesburg

UT Mitchell Brent Burlington Notre Dame

UT Noah Tieskoetter South Winneshiek

UT Kaleb Nleil Woodbury Central

