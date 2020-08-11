St. Albert places 3 on IHSBCA all-state first team

St. Albert earned plenty of recognition with the release of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state baseball teams.
The Falcons, who ended their season in the quarterfinal round of the 1-A state tournament, had four players earn all-state honors.
Isaac Sherrill, Lance Wright and Nonpareil City Player of the Year Cy Patterson were named to the first team, and Jeff Miller earned second-team honors.
Sherrill finished fourth in 1-A with 34 RBIs. Wright was fifth in 1-A in average (.564) and tied for fourth in home runs (5). Patterson was second in 1-A in average (.627), third in RBIs (42), tied for third in stolen bases (28) and led the class in saves (5).
Miller scored 24 runs and drove in 13, and he also won five games on the mound with a team-best 54 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA.
In Class 4-A, Lewis Central’s Jonah Pomrenke was named to the second team. He led the Titans (12-5) with a .455 average with 16 RBIs and 19 runs.
In Class 2-A, Underwood placed two players on the second team in Nick Ravlin and Blake Hall.
Treynor’s Nate McCombs and AHSTW’s Sam Porter were named to the third team.
Ravlin led the Eagles (12-5) in average (.452) and RBIs (15), runs (27) and tied for the lead in home runs (2). Hall hit .382 with 14 RBIs and 11 runs.
McCombs went 5-1 for the Cardinals (12-8) on the mound, in 32 1/3 innings, striking out 38.
Porter hit .400 for the Vikings (5-5) with seven runs and nine RBIs.
Class 4-A
Captain: Evan Martin, Southeast Polk
First Team
P Jacob Draeger Johnston
P Ty Langenberg Urbandale
P Brody Brecht Ankeny
C Gehrig Christensen Urbandale
C Alec Patino Sioux City East
1B Andrue Dubuque Hempstead
2B Gabe Swansen Johnston
SS Ben Wilmes Johnston
3B Mason Bockoven Fort Dodge
OF Evan Martin Southeast Polk
OF Parker Shupe Johnston
OF Devin Eudaley Dubuque Hempstead
OF Joe Simpson Clinton
UT Jase Bauer Ankeny
UT Max Holy Clinton
UT Alex Pendergast DM Roosevelt
Second Team
P Grayson North Scott
P Jackson Payne Waukee
P Marcus Morgan Iowa City West
C Brandon Bickford WDM Dowling
C Mo Watson Ankeny
1B Trey Morris Ankeny Centennital
2B Zac Stallman CR Kennedy
SS Will Armstrong DM Roosevelt
3B Jake Thilges Johnston
OF Nolan Frey Iowa City Liberty
OF Jalen Martinez Waukee
OF Jonah Pomrenke Lewis Central
OF Dillon Kuehl Urbandale
UT Cal Watson Urbandale
UT Seth Clausen Pleasant Valley
UT Kaleb Krier Southeast Polk
Third Team
P Casey Perrenoud Western Dubuque
P Jake Auer WDM Valley
P Jackson Wentworth Waukee
C Jai Jensen Clinton
C Mitch Fordyce Waterloo West
1B Weston Fulk Ankeny
2B Tyler Dahm Iowa City Liberty
SS Cole Smith Dubuque Senior
3B Mason Behn CR Kennedy
OF Carter Thomas Mason City
OF Caden Steck Johnston
OF Ryan Mumey Pleasant Valley
OF Hank Himrich WDM Dowling
UT Gable Mitchell Iowa City High
UT Jacob Wolver Johnston
UT Jack Young Pleasant Valley
Class 3-A
Captain: Tucker Christensen, Norwalk
First Team
P Tucker Christensen Norwalk
P Logan Smith DC-Grimes
P Easton Johnson Gilbert
C Nick Banowetz Cedar Rapids Xavier
C Kade Reinertson Ballard
1B Owen Puk Marion
2B Jack Lux Cedar Rapids Xavier
SS Jared Sitzmann Sioux City Heelan
3B Ryan Fausch North Polk
OF Gage Franck Marion
OF Tommy Specht Dubuque Wahlert
OF Tate Stine-Smith ADM
OF Brady Kauzlarich Centerville
UT Evan Borst Norwalk
UT Nick Chasey Gilbert
UT Brant Hogue Sioux City Heelan
Second Team
P Alex McAleer Central DeWitt
P Mark Eddie Storm Lake
P Daniel Wright Sgt. Bluff-Luton
C Seth Adrian Dav. Assumption
C Colin Gibson Grinnell
1B Jeremy Chaplin Waverly-Shell Rock
2B Alex Smith Grinnell
SS Sam Petersen Ballard
3B Justin Hackett Winterset
OF Tyler Miller Oskaloosa
OF Tucker Hanson Gilbert
OF Max Venne Sioux City Heelan
OF Grant Jensen Clear Creek-Amana
UT Deric Fitzgerald Sgt. Bluff-Luton
UT Merrick Mathews Centerville
UT Jake Fees Norwalk
Third Team
P Payton Leonard Waverly-Shell Rock
P Colton Korver MOCFV
P Connor Bruck Harlan
C Spencer Kleene Sgt. Bluff-Luton
C Brodey Key Waverly-Shell Rock
1B Easton Darling Winterset
2B Parker Smith Clear Creek-Amana
SS Marcus Beatty Independence
3B McCain Oden Centerville
OF Nate Anderson Bondurant-Farrar
OF Dawson Forgy Winterset
OF Reece Mayer Washington
OF Mickey Wanatee South Tama
UT Adam DeBoer MOCFV
UT Justin Saskowski Dav. Assumption
UT Mike Hudson Knoxville
Class 2-A
Captain: Anthony Potthoff, Van Meter
First Team
P Reece Beuter Dike-New Hartford
P Austin Hilmer North Linn
P Kole Bradley DM Christian
C Colby Shelton DM Christian
C Gavin Lorenzen West Lyon
1B Brett Berg Van Meter
2B Bryce Coppock West Sioux
SS Reese Jamison Woodward-Granger
3B Lucas Voss North Linn
OF Jacob Blomgren Van Meter
OF Parker Kiewiet Dike-New Hartford
OF Kaden Davis West Marshall
OF Truman Haukap Carroll Kuemper
UT Anthony Potthoff Van Meter
UT Trey Castille DM Christian
UT Zach Pleggenkuhle Van Meter
Second Team
P Alex Bice Woodward-Granger
P Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon
P Brad Tornow Mid-Prairie
C Zak Wauters Dike-New Hartford
C Kyle Berg Carroll Kuemper
1B Aiden Rath Mid-Prairie
2B Chase Becker Iowa City Regina
SS Nick Ravlin Underwood
3B Reese Moore Forest City
OF Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger
OF Jackson Kramer West Lyon
OF Kalen Walker EBF
OF Clay Collier Davis County
UT Blake Hall Underwood
UT Nolan Faber Roland Story
UT Nate Dierckx Durant
Third Team
P Nate McCombs Treynor
P Mason McManus Camanche
P Christian Daividson Pocahontas Area
C Logan Callison Durant
C Vinnie Bowlin Mid-Prairie
1B Sam Porter AHSTW
2B Rhett Peters Union
SS Brodie Kresser Jesup
3B Jackson Hull Witon
OF Logan Meyer West Lyon
OF Jared McCrea EBF
OF Hunter Pesek New Hampton
OF Kade Munkel Crestwood
UT Josh Van Beek West Lyon
UT Drew Sonnenberg Dike-New Hartford
UT Caleb Wulf West Liberty
Class 1-A
Captain: Blaine Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s
First Team
P Blaine Harpenau Remsen-St. Mary’s
P Doug Taylor Mason City Newman
P Lewis Havel Don Bosco
C Max Burt Mason City Newman
C Skyler Waldschmitt Remsen-St. Mary’s
1B Isaac Sherrill St. Albert
2B Cole Cassady Martensdale-St. Marys
SS Cael Frost Don Bosco
3B Drew Chiprez Burlington Notre Dame
OF Carson Elbert Martensdale-St. Marys
OF Lance Wright St. Albert
OF Damon Schmid Kingsley Pierson
OF Ryan Naughton Don Bosco
UT Cy Patterson St. Albert
UT Caleb Banowetz Calamus Wheatland
UT Brody Wolf HLV
Second Team
P Isaac Gavin Martensdale St. Marys
P Sam Kratz Mason City Newman
P Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook Reinbeck
C Kody Timm HLV
C Shane Neighbor Alburnett
1B Kennan Winn Pekin
2B Bryce Hall Southeast Warren
SS Kasey Carter Martensdale-St. Marys
3B Tate Linton Hinton
OF Malakie Christopherson Kingsley Pierson
OF Jeff Miller St. Albert
OF Trey Jungers Newell Fonda
OF Cade Molyneux Sigourney
UT Hunter Caves Alburnett
UT Jaron Todd South Winneshiek
UT Jaxon Bunkers Remsen St. Mary’s
Third Team
P Brennan Sefrit Bedford
P Carson Cheney HLV
P Casey Hanson Lake Mills
C Tyler Vandewater Nodaway Valley
C Hunter Christiansen Newell Fonda
1B Hogan Henrich Newell Fonda
2B Kale Rose Alburnett
SS Josh Mohr Sigourney
3B Mark Williams St. Ansgar
OF Jeremy Koenck Remsen St. Mary’s
OF Blayde Bellis Wapsie Valley
OF Joshua Catala New London
OF Parker Rochford Edgewood Colesburg
UT Mitchell Brent Burlington Notre Dame
UT Noah Tieskoetter South Winneshiek
UT Kaleb Nleil Woodbury Central
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!