St. Albert places 3 on IHSBCA all-state first team

St. Albert earned plenty of recognition with the release of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state baseball teams.

The Falcons, who ended their season in the quarterfinal round of the 1-A state tournament, had four players earn all-state honors.

Isaac Sherrill, Lance Wright and Nonpareil City Player of the Year Cy Patterson were named to the first team, and Jeff Miller earned second-team honors.

Sherrill finished fourth in 1-A with 34 RBIs. Wright was fifth in 1-A in average (.564) and tied for fourth in home runs (5). Patterson was second in 1-A in average (.627), third in RBIs (42), tied for third in stolen bases (28) and led the class in saves (5).

Miller scored 24 runs and drove in 13, and he also won five games on the mound with a team-best 54 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA.

In Class 4-A, Lewis Central’s Jonah Pomrenke was named to the second team. He led the Titans (12-5) with a .455 average with 16 RBIs and 19 runs.

In Class 2-A, Underwood placed two players on the second team in Nick Ravlin and Blake Hall.

Treynor’s Nate McCombs and AHSTW’s Sam Porter were named to the third team.