St. Albert punches ticket to state tourney

CLARINDA – For the 11th time in program history and second time in three years, St. Albert is headed to the state tournament.

Trailing 3-1 after four innings, the Falcons used a six-run fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead, which they’d never relinquish, winning 9-5 over CAM in the Class 1A – Substate 7 title game on Wednesday.

Although excited, the veteran Falcons seemed like they had bigger goals in mind when the final out was recorded.

“It was kind of a tame celebration. I’ll just say it was a COVID celebration, we were socially distancing,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said with a chuckle. “They’re excited. They never got down on themselves and that’s what’s great about this team. They fight and push each other to keep getting better.”

Lance Wright started for St. Albert and pitched the first three innings, giving up three runs – only one earned. Eric Matthai entered in relief, throwing 2 1/3 innings to earn the win, and Cy Patterson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for the save.

Matthai had St. Albert’s only two-hit game, while Jeff Miller, Ryan Genereux and Isaac Sherrill each had one hit and two RBIs apiece. However, the biggest hit may have come from second baseman Brendan Monahan, who got things going in the fateful six-run fifth.