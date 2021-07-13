St. Albert rolls by Essex to open districts

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball rolled to the second round of the district tournament on Monday with a 15-0 win over Essex in the opening game.
The Falcons scored four in the first, nine in the second, and two in the third.
"It's tough with these guys," head coach Duncan Patterson said. "The district is really not comparable to the season, but we have to get that attitude where we have to play each game like it's our last and just get after it. They did that last night pretty well."
As a team, St. Albert went 14 of 24 from the plate, with three double and one triple. The Falcons only struck out twice and stole five basses. Nine different players recorded hits, and eight had at least one RBI.
Defensively the Falcons didn't commit a single error.
Sophomore Colton Brennan went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, senior Isaac Sherrill went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, senior Cy Patterson went 2 for 2 with one double and an RBI, eighth grader Jeremiah Sherril went 1 for 1, sophomore Brendan Monahan went two for three with a triple and two RBIs, senior Jeff Miller went 1 for 1 with an RBI, junior Carter White finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, senior Brett Klusman went 1 for 3 with an RBI and senior Eric Matthai went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
"Up and down the lineup, they really hit the ball last night," Duncan Patterson said. "We stress get the next guy up. That's our philosophy. With some of these teams, we're just going to try to run. The guy at bat will just put it in play. That's our goal just put it in play."
Brennan, Isaac Sherrill, Miller, Klusman and Matthai all recorded stolen bases.
Duncan Patterson said the hot start was a good sign to start the postseason.
"That's big. We've been stressing that the last week," he said. "They don't want to end the season. They're going to go out and get after it from the first pitch. When they do that, they're pretty fun to watch."
Hubbard started the game on the mound and pitched three innings where he allowed no runs on one hit while striking out five batters.
Cy Patterson threw for the first time this year with one inning of relief. He gave up no runs, no hits and struck out all three batters he faced.
"Anytime you can get out of there as soon as you can and limit the pitch counts, that's always a bonus," Duncan Patterson said. "Hubbard threw well. He threw a lot of strikes. Made them get themselves out. We did throw Cy last night for the first time, so that was good to see him out there."
St. Albert is now 29-8 after the win.
St. Albert will play Riverside today at 7 p.m. in the Class 1A district 14 semifinal and the substate 7 quarterfinals. Riverside is 7-16 on the season.
"(Riverside) played before us so we were sitting there watching them and kind of getting some ideas," Duncan Patterson said. "They have some pretty good pitchers. We're just going to have to play defense. Pitchers have to throw strikes, we have to limit the free basses and we have to do the job at the plate and just move runners."