St. Albert rolls by Essex to open districts

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball rolled to the second round of the district tournament on Monday with a 15-0 win over Essex in the opening game.

The Falcons scored four in the first, nine in the second, and two in the third.

"It's tough with these guys," head coach Duncan Patterson said. "The district is really not comparable to the season, but we have to get that attitude where we have to play each game like it's our last and just get after it. They did that last night pretty well."

As a team, St. Albert went 14 of 24 from the plate, with three double and one triple. The Falcons only struck out twice and stole five basses. Nine different players recorded hits, and eight had at least one RBI.

Defensively the Falcons didn't commit a single error.

Sophomore Colton Brennan went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, senior Isaac Sherrill went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, senior Cy Patterson went 2 for 2 with one double and an RBI, eighth grader Jeremiah Sherril went 1 for 1, sophomore Brendan Monahan went two for three with a triple and two RBIs, senior Jeff Miller went 1 for 1 with an RBI, junior Carter White finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, senior Brett Klusman went 1 for 3 with an RBI and senior Eric Matthai went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.