St. Albert rolls past Class 3A No. 8 Red Oak 3-0

St. Albert made an impressive late-season statement with their performance against Class 3A No. 8 Red Oak on Thursday.

The Saintes swept the Tigers 3-0, winning each set by identical scores of 25-20, handing Red Oak its first Hawkeye 10 Conference defeat of the season, while snapping what was a 15-game win streak.

The win improves the Saintes record to 8-13 overall and gets them back to .500 in conference play at 4-4.

“The girls absolutely played with confidence tonight,” St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. “I don’t know what changed from earlier on to tonight, but if this was the night we decided to come together and play as a group, tonight was a great night to do it.”

Already riding high after a 2-0 match lead and the home faithful amped up and providing their support, St. Albert fell behind, but within striking distance in the third. The Saintes kept chipping away and eventually took their first lead of the set at 17-16. The Tigers hung around, tying it 20-20. That would be the last point Red Oak scored of the night, as St. Albert ended it with a 5-0 run.

Lantz viewed Thursday’s win as a total team effort.