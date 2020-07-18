St. Albert routs Sidney, advances to substate final

St. Albert is now one win away from the state tournament after a 16-1 run-rule shortened win over Sidney on Saturday.

The Falcons fell behind 1-0 after an inning, then proceeded to score 16 unanswered over the next two innings to end it early and secure their 20th win of the season.

Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill each went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, with Sherrill and Danny McGrath both hitting a pair of doubles for St. Albert.

“The last couple days in (batting practice) we’ve just been telling them to get after it,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “If it’s around the plate and could be called a strike we wanted them attacking, no matter if it’s a fastball or a breaking ball. That’s what they did tonight, they were very aggressive.”

Standing in St. Albert’s way is CAM (15-2), which defeated Bedford 5-4 on Friday. Tuesday’s substate final will be played at 7 p.m. and was still TBD at press time.

Sidney (8-4) 100 0— 1 1 3

St. Albert (20-1) 06(10) X—16 13 3

W: Jeff Miller L: Leighton Whipple

2B: SA, Cy Patterson, Isaac Sherrill 2, Danny McGrath 2.

