St. Albert sends five athletes and five relays to state

St. Albert track and field had a successful day at the state qualifying meet on Thursday in Mondamin.

The Falcons and Saintes qualified a combined five athletes and five relays.

Senior Sam Rallis finished first in the 400-meter with a time of 52.04 seconds, slightly faster than teammate senior Greg Fagan who placed second with a 52.37.

Fagan also qualified in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 2 inches.

Sophomore Colin Lillie qualified in the 3200 with a 10:27.49.

St. Albert boys qualified its 800 relay after placing first with a time of 1:36.35 and the 1600 relay with a time of 3:32.18. The Falcons 1600 relay is seeded third, headed into state.

The boys 800 sprint medley finished in second place which was good enough to qualify for state with a time of 1:55.48.

Sophomore Reese Duncan took second in the 3000 with a time of 11:46.14 which was also good enough to qualify for state and junior Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.03.

Williams is currently seeded third in Class 1A for the 400 hurdles.