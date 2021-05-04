St. Albert soccer adds pair of wins

The St. Albert boys and girls soccer teams both added wins at home on Monday with the boys defeating Atlantic 5-1 and the girls winning 4-1 over Harlan.
The boys started out a little slow and only led 1-0 at halftime and allowed Atlantic to tie the game in the second half.
A goal by senior midfielder Sam Wilber in the 52nd minute sparked the Falcons who scored four unanswered goals.
“The second half was much better than the first half,” head coach Todd Tarbox said. “We just couldn’t find our breakthrough and they did a good job defensively on our guys. We figured it out in the second half late but we got the job done. I’m happy about the win.”
Junior forward Gavin Tarbox scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute, senor midfielder Gavin McIntosh scored in the 62nd minute, freshman forward Brayden Shepard placed the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute and McIntosh put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 72nd minute.
Wilber recorded two assists, McIntosh added one and sophomore midfielder Adam Denny finished with one assist.
“They got one really quick in the second half and then we answered,” Todd Tarbox said. “... That really kind of sparked us. From there, we dominated. I thought we dominated most of the game. We limited their chances.”
St. Albert finished with 39 shots, 22 of which were on goal. Atlantic only recorded five shots.
Sophomore goalkeeper Chase Morton recorded three saves.
The Falcons are now 7-5 and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Monday at home against Thomas Jefferson.
Atlantic (1-10) 0 1 — 1
St. Albert (7-5) 1 4 — 5
The girls started off hot in their game, scoring the first three goals of the game.
The Saintes led 3-1 at halftime and added another goal in the second half to seal the victory.
Despite the win, head coach Chris Hughes feels there is still room for improvement.
“Honestly we looked really rough today,” he said. “We just struggled with a lot of the basics today. I’m tickled to death Makenna (Shepard) can score but we need some of these other girls to figure it out here. We’re about nine, ten games in here on how to get it into the net.”
Senior Makenna Shepard scored the first three goals of the game in the third, 15th and 29th minutes. All three goals were assisted by freshman Ella Klusman.
Harlan cut the lead to two in the 32nd minute before Klusman scored off an assist from Shepard in the 78th minute.
“I hate to keep saying how young we are, but with 17 of the 22 kids being freshmen and sophomores they’re still getting used to the pace of the game and the speed of play,” Hughes said. “I know it’s asking about, but we have to figure it out quicker. We have to figure it out sooner than later”
The Saintes improved to 5-4 with the win and played on Tuesday night against Abraham Lincoln. Look online for coverage of that game.
Harlan (3-5) 1 0 — 1
St. Albert (5-4) 3 1 — 4