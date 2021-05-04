St. Albert soccer adds pair of wins

The St. Albert boys and girls soccer teams both added wins at home on Monday with the boys defeating Atlantic 5-1 and the girls winning 4-1 over Harlan.

The boys started out a little slow and only led 1-0 at halftime and allowed Atlantic to tie the game in the second half.

A goal by senior midfielder Sam Wilber in the 52nd minute sparked the Falcons who scored four unanswered goals.

“The second half was much better than the first half,” head coach Todd Tarbox said. “We just couldn’t find our breakthrough and they did a good job defensively on our guys. We figured it out in the second half late but we got the job done. I’m happy about the win.”

Junior forward Gavin Tarbox scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute, senor midfielder Gavin McIntosh scored in the 62nd minute, freshman forward Brayden Shepard placed the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute and McIntosh put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Wilber recorded two assists, McIntosh added one and sophomore midfielder Adam Denny finished with one assist.