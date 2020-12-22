St. Albert sweeps Kuemper Catholic in girls/boys basketball doubleheader

St. Albert overcame an 11-point first-quarter deficit and got a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter from Carly McKeever for a 59-57 victory over Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday.
Trailing by one with 3:16 remaining, McKeever banked in a 3-pointer to give the Saintes their first lead of the game at 54-53.
After St. Albert split a pair of free throws to go up three, Kuemper’s Catherine Mayhall’s driving layup tied it 55-55.
Myhall eventually gave the Knights the lead again on another drive-and-finish with 1:05 remaining, making it 57-55.
With her team once again trailing, McKeever stepped up and drained another clutch 3-pointer from the same spot to give her team a 58-57 advantage with under a minute to play.
St. Albert added a free throw and Myhall’s late jumper was off the mark, giving the Saintes their second win of the season.
Kuemper’s Brooklyn Gifford made seven 3-pointers – four in the first half – and scored a game-high 24 points, while Myhall added 18.
Landry Miller led the Saintes with 14 points, Lena Rosloniec had 13, Lauren Williams added 11 and McKeever had nine.
The Saintes are now off until Saturday, Jan. 2 when they are scheduled to host Atlantic at 5:30 p.m.
Kuemper (1-7, 0-4 Hawkeye Ten) 17-13-16-11—57
St. Albert (2-6, 2-2 Hawkeye Ten) 6-18-20-15—59
K: Brooklyn Gifford 24, Catherine Myhall 18, Akuet Malek 6, Kora Thomsen 4, Frannie Glynn 3, Karly Baumhover 2.
S: Landry Miller 14, Lena Rosloniec 13, Lauren Williams 11, Carly McKeever 9, Pearl Reisz 7, Allison Narmi 4, MaKenna Shepard 1.
BOYS
St. Albert 74,
Kuemper 70
Carter White scored a game-high 31 points to lead St. Albert to a 74-70 victory over Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday.
With St. Albert clinging to a three-point lead with 42 seconds remaining, White drained a pair of foul shots to give the Falcons a little breathing room at 73-68.
After a bucket by the Knights, Falcon senior Isaac Sherrill was fouled and sent to the line where he made the second of two free throws, giving St. Albert a four-point lead and the eventual final of 74-70.
St. Albert returns after the holidays on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when they’re scheduled to play at Red Oak.
Kuemper (2-4, 1-2 Hawkeye Ten) 18-17-19-16—70
St. Albert (2-4, 2-2 Hawkeye Ten) 19-25-10-20—74
K: John Mayhall 21, Mitchell Badding 16, Isaac Evans 9, Dawson Edwards 7, Noah Bauer 7, Blake Pottebaum 4, Dawson Gifford 4, Michael Pottebaum 3, Taye Vonnahme 2.
S: Carter White 31, Sam Rallis 17, Jeff Miller 11, Isaac Sherrill 7, Cy Patterson 6, Greg Fagan 2.