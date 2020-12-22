St. Albert sweeps Kuemper Catholic in girls/boys basketball doubleheader

St. Albert overcame an 11-point first-quarter deficit and got a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter from Carly McKeever for a 59-57 victory over Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday.

Trailing by one with 3:16 remaining, McKeever banked in a 3-pointer to give the Saintes their first lead of the game at 54-53.

After St. Albert split a pair of free throws to go up three, Kuemper’s Catherine Mayhall’s driving layup tied it 55-55.

Myhall eventually gave the Knights the lead again on another drive-and-finish with 1:05 remaining, making it 57-55.

With her team once again trailing, McKeever stepped up and drained another clutch 3-pointer from the same spot to give her team a 58-57 advantage with under a minute to play.

St. Albert added a free throw and Myhall’s late jumper was off the mark, giving the Saintes their second win of the season.

Kuemper’s Brooklyn Gifford made seven 3-pointers – four in the first half – and scored a game-high 24 points, while Myhall added 18.

Landry Miller led the Saintes with 14 points, Lena Rosloniec had 13, Lauren Williams added 11 and McKeever had nine.