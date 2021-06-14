 Skip to main content
St. Albert sweeps Red Oak
St. Albert sweeps Red Oak

JeremiahSherrill

St. Albert eighth grader Jeremiah Sherrill stares down a batter during Monday's home doubleheader against Red Oak. St. Albert swept Red Oak, 11-1 and 8-4.

 Courtesy St. Albert Sports Fan

1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball completed a sweep of Red Oak on Monday night at home winning 11-1 and 8-4. 

Senior Jeff Miller started on the mound for the Falcons and helped St. Albert jump out to a 3-2 lead after the first inning. 

Each team added one run and stranded two runners on base to make the score 4-3 after the second. 

Luke Hubbard came in to relieve Miller in the top of the fourth when the score was 4-4. 

The Falcons found some momentum in the bottom of the fourth when Brendan Monahan blasted an RBI triple and Brett Klusman drove in a run in the follow at bat, taking a 6-4 lead. 

Hubbard didn't allow a single base runner in the final two innings, pitching three strikeouts in the 8-4 win. 

Jeremiah Sherrill started game two for the Falcons. 

Colton Brennan hit a leadoff double for the Falcons in the first, Cy Patterson singled in a run and stole stone, Monahan advanced on a base on ball, Klusman laid down a bunt to advance the runners and Jaxson Lehnen hit an RBI single to to give his team a 3-0 lead. 

Red Oak scored one in the top of the second to close the gap to 3-1. 

St. Albert scored four more runs in the fourth and fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead when Patterson hit his second home run of the night to give the Falcons a 9-1 advantage. 

Matthai hit an RBI double down the first base line and Miller singled in the game winning run to give St. Albert the 11-1 victory. 

Red Oak 211 000 0 -- 4

St. Albert 310 202 0 -- 8

Red Oak (2-11) 010 00 -- 1 

St. Albert (300 62 -- 11

