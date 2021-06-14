St. Albert sweeps Red Oak

1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball completed a sweep of Red Oak on Monday night at home winning 11-1 and 8-4.

Senior Jeff Miller started on the mound for the Falcons and helped St. Albert jump out to a 3-2 lead after the first inning.

Each team added one run and stranded two runners on base to make the score 4-3 after the second.

Luke Hubbard came in to relieve Miller in the top of the fourth when the score was 4-4.

The Falcons found some momentum in the bottom of the fourth when Brendan Monahan blasted an RBI triple and Brett Klusman drove in a run in the follow at bat, taking a 6-4 lead.

Hubbard didn't allow a single base runner in the final two innings, pitching three strikeouts in the 8-4 win.

Jeremiah Sherrill started game two for the Falcons.

Colton Brennan hit a leadoff double for the Falcons in the first, Cy Patterson singled in a run and stole stone, Monahan advanced on a base on ball, Klusman laid down a bunt to advance the runners and Jaxson Lehnen hit an RBI single to to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Red Oak scored one in the top of the second to close the gap to 3-1.