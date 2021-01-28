St, Albert wins a pair over T.J.

The St. Albert basketball teams each picked up a win over Thomas Jefferson in a non-conference matchup between city teams.
The Saintes (6-10) used big runs in the second and third quarter to run away from the Yellow Jackets (0-14) 54-14.
After a close and competitive first quarter, the Saintes climbed into the driver’s seat and took control after ending the first half on a 16-0 run. St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel was pleased with how the girls picked up their defensive effort, especially on the defensive glass.
“I think T.J. did a good job of being aggressive on the offensive boards in that first quarter,” Wettengel said. “After that, we really emphasized to the girls not to give up those second and third chance opportunities. It really caught our attention, the girls did a better job of taking that away from them as the game went on, then it was really about our offense connecting and executing.”
The Saintes weren’t done yet, putting the game out of reach with a 21-0 third-quarter run, while defensively only allowing the four Yellow Jacket points in the second half.
Wettengel hopes this decisive victory builds team confidence for a tough upcoming slate of games.
“Hopefully the win tonight will boost our confidence,” Wettengel said. “We have two more games coming up in a row with a trip to Atlantic and then playing AL to close the week. We got a tough slate ahead. Our schedule is always a tough one for a (Class) 1A school, but that’s the way we like it.”
SA 11 18 21 4--54
TJ 4 6 2 2--14
SA: Allie Petry 20; Lauren Williams 10; Missy Evezic 8; Lena Rosloniec 4; Pearl Riesz 4; Allison Narmi 3; Carly McKeever 3; Ava Hughes 2
TJ: Hannah Belt 6; Lilly Thompson 2; Lexi Smith 2; Ellie Perrine 2; Malayna Steele 2
BOYS
Falcons complete the sweep
The Falcons (7-7) also earned a non-conference win over the Yellow Jackets (0-13) by a score of 85-55.
Both teams had no issue scoring in the first quarter, combining for 35 points in the first quarter. However, the Falcons created some separation in the second quarter thanks to a 9-2 run midway through the quarter, and another 7-0 run later in the quarter.
The Falcons did more of the same in the second half as St. Albert came out firing on all cylinders which created a 14-2 run to start the second half which helped them pull away and get back to .500.
Both St. Albert teams will travel to Atlantic on Jan 29 for their next game.
SA 20 25 22 18--85
TJ 15 13 13 14--55
SA: Carter White 21; Sam Rallis 16; Greg Fagan 8; DJ Weilage 7; Jeff Miller 7; Eliot Shaw 6; Chutney 5; Isaac Sherill 5: Cy Patterson 4; Collin Lillie 3; Derrick Schneckloth 3.