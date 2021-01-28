St, Albert wins a pair over T.J.

The St. Albert basketball teams each picked up a win over Thomas Jefferson in a non-conference matchup between city teams.

The Saintes (6-10) used big runs in the second and third quarter to run away from the Yellow Jackets (0-14) 54-14.

After a close and competitive first quarter, the Saintes climbed into the driver’s seat and took control after ending the first half on a 16-0 run. St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel was pleased with how the girls picked up their defensive effort, especially on the defensive glass.

“I think T.J. did a good job of being aggressive on the offensive boards in that first quarter,” Wettengel said. “After that, we really emphasized to the girls not to give up those second and third chance opportunities. It really caught our attention, the girls did a better job of taking that away from them as the game went on, then it was really about our offense connecting and executing.”

The Saintes weren’t done yet, putting the game out of reach with a 21-0 third-quarter run, while defensively only allowing the four Yellow Jacket points in the second half.

Wettengel hopes this decisive victory builds team confidence for a tough upcoming slate of games.