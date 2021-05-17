 Skip to main content
St. Albert wins in regular-season finale
St. Albert wins in regular-season finale

St. Albert’s Landry Miller prepares to serve against Jessica Sun of Shenandoah in a match earlier this year. Miller and her doubles partner Allison Narmi finished the regular season undefeated.

 Shenandoah Valley News photo/Bryan Clark

St. Albert girls tennis finished the regular season on Monday defeating Atlantic 6-3 in Red Oak.

The match was originally supposed to be played at Atlantic but was moved to an indoor court in Red Oak due to rain.

“Anytime time you can get in a dual when it’s raining is fortunate,” head coach Teri Miller said. “... lots of thank yous to go around to Red Oak’s YMCA facility and Atlantic.

“We really wanted to get on the court today, because one, we wanted to be able to have that matchup at No. 1 doubles against the Grooms sisters just to see how we would do. Also, we had kind of a different doubles pair and I really wanted to see that before districts so Kevin (White) and I could make our final decisions.”

There were many highlights for the Saintes’ coaching staff including sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi earning the win at No. 1 doubles to finish the regular season 12-0 as a pair. The duo won 8-1.

Miller was also successful in singles competition winning 8-1 at No. 1, Narmi earned an 8-2 victory at No. 2, freshman Alexis Narmi secured an 8-6 win at No. 3 and freshman Georgie Bohnet won 8-4 at No. 4.

Alexis Narmi and Bohnet also won at No. 2 doubles 8-5.

“The improvement our first-year players have made has been remarkable,” head coach Teri Miller said. “We are really pleased. We had four freshmen, a sophomore and a junior today. ... We’re just excited about what’s going on in St. Albert tennis.”

St. Albert is scheduled to be in action next at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in regional action at Carroll Kuemper.

