St. Albert wins Treynor invite

Quincey Schneckloth placed fourth with a 22:46, Kyla Corrin came in 11th with a 23:48, Jaden Franke finished in 12th with a 23:56, Karis Corrin earned 13th with a 24:15 and Olivia Matson took 22nd with a 25:50.

"I am very proud of the way the girls ran tonight," head coach Lexi Cochran said. "Quincey got out early and raced vert smart while the next three formed their pack and stuck together the entire race and then Olivia was right in the next group. It was so exciting to see them all so close together. We talked this summer about the power of a pack and they're determined to accomplis hthings this season."

St. Albert's Tyler Tingley came in fifth with a time of 22:51, Carly McKeever earned eighth with a 23:17, Brenna Smith ran a 24:56 for 17th, Mallory Daley placed 30th with a 27:13, Kirsten Piskorski ran a 28:11 for 35th, Kennedy Sanchez placed 36th with a 28:17, Paige Sundberg finished in 43rd with a 30:25 and Ava Hughes finished in 49th with a 31:59.

AHSTW's Kylie Knop placed 10th with a 23:36, Ellie Peterson came in 24th with a 26:10, Ella Langer earned 26th with a 26:15, Miranda Akers placed 42nd with a 29:47, Azzie Welsh ran a 39:32 for 56th and Caitlyn Dills took 58th with a 43:15.

Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz placed 15th with a 24:28 and Isabelle Wilson took 46th with a 31:16.