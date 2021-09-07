St. Albert wins Treynor invite

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his third race in a row on Tuesday at the Treynor Invite after running five kilometers in 17 minutes and 34 seconds.
Lillie was one of six Falcons to finish in the top 20. St. Albert scored 51 points as a team to beat Missouri Valley by four.
"Our boys team kept it close," head coach Russ Sindelar said. "Hats off to Missouri Valley boys. They have a very good team and we will continue to sharpen them as they will continue to sharpen us.
"Our girls ran well. Tyler Tingley ran a very good race. Carly McKeever also ran a great race."
Hadyn Piskorski placed eighth was a 19:05, Adam Denny came in 15th with a 20:15, Owen Wise took 16th with a 20:18, Alex Gast earned 18th with a 20:36, Chase Morton finished in 20th with a 20:58, Jacob Boswell came in 55th with a 25:19, Nolan Smith earned 74th with a 28:46 and Jackson Wigginton placed 78th with a 29:21.
Underwood's Bryce Patten came in second with a 17:51, Blake Allen placed 27th with a 21:28, Carter Forbush finished in 51st with a 25:02 and Harrison Goehring ran a 32:05 for 82nd.
"Bryce Patten ran a great race tonight finishing second," head coach Eric Hjell said. "Blake Allen also ran well. We had several kids not run tonight due to minor injuries that we are resting."
Treynor's Cole Dooley placed third with a 18:10, Mason Yochum earned seventh with an 18:55, John Ross Biederman placed 12th with a 20:01, Jack Carley came in 34th with a 22:07, Miles Nichols took 36th with a 22:41, Andrew Saar finished in 53rd with a 25:09. Michael Koricic ran a 25:21 for 56th and Michael Davis placed 62nd with a 25:39.
Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner led the Eagles with a sixth-place finish after running a 18:53, Gavin Anderson came in 28th with a 21:30, Max King took 43rd with a 23:53, Brady Dingus earned 46th with a 24:36, Elijah Lewis finished in 65th with a 26:06, Diego Huey earned 77th with a 29:08 and Josiah Gray placed 84th with a 33:00.
AHSTW's Caleb Hatch came in 11th with a 19:48, Caden Geraghty took 25th with a 21:22 and Joseph Thornock placed 41st with a 23:39.
Tri-Center's Michael Denning took 17th with a 20:23, Cole Meyer ran a 21:09 for 21st, Kyle McDonald earned 22nd with a 21:19, Christian Dahir placed 29th with a 21:32, Drew Georgius finished in 31st with a 21:54, Simeon Weers placed 38th with a 22:51, Matt Eikenberry finished 48th with a 24:49, Matt Stowe placed 71st with a 27:54, Archer Ellsworth finished in 75th wit ha 28:47, Zach Ploen ran a 30:41 for 80th and Hunter Smith placed in 88th with a 35:34.
Tri-Center also had success in the girls race, finishing in second place. Logan-Magnolia won the race.
Quincey Schneckloth placed fourth with a 22:46, Kyla Corrin came in 11th with a 23:48, Jaden Franke finished in 12th with a 23:56, Karis Corrin earned 13th with a 24:15 and Olivia Matson took 22nd with a 25:50.
"I am very proud of the way the girls ran tonight," head coach Lexi Cochran said. "Quincey got out early and raced vert smart while the next three formed their pack and stuck together the entire race and then Olivia was right in the next group. It was so exciting to see them all so close together. We talked this summer about the power of a pack and they're determined to accomplis hthings this season."
St. Albert's Tyler Tingley came in fifth with a time of 22:51, Carly McKeever earned eighth with a 23:17, Brenna Smith ran a 24:56 for 17th, Mallory Daley placed 30th with a 27:13, Kirsten Piskorski ran a 28:11 for 35th, Kennedy Sanchez placed 36th with a 28:17, Paige Sundberg finished in 43rd with a 30:25 and Ava Hughes finished in 49th with a 31:59.
AHSTW's Kylie Knop placed 10th with a 23:36, Ellie Peterson came in 24th with a 26:10, Ella Langer earned 26th with a 26:15, Miranda Akers placed 42nd with a 29:47, Azzie Welsh ran a 39:32 for 56th and Caitlyn Dills took 58th with a 43:15.
Heartland Christian's Grace Steinmetz placed 15th with a 24:28 and Isabelle Wilson took 46th with a 31:16.
"I'm proud of our team tonight," head coach Sarah Steinmetz said. "It's our second ear of cross country for the school and we went out and scored points for the high schools boys. I am proud of how hard all of them go out and work."
Treynor's Carissa Spanier led the Cardinals with a 19th-place finish and time of 25:08, Mira Dreyer placed 27th with a 26:20, Andyn White came in 28th with a 26:20 and Brooklynn Currin finished in 39th with a 29:15.
Underwood's Phoebe Wilson took 31st with a 27:25, Jordyn Reimer came in 37th with a 28:21, Vivian Myers placed 45th with a 30:31 and Josie Rosas earned 54th with a 35:23.