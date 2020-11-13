St. Alberts falls to top-ranked Grundy Center in state semifinals

The Falcons tried switching things up by subbing in senior Cy Patterson at quarterback for sophomore Brendan Monohan. To give the offense a spark. While they did march down for a field goal on Patterson’s first drive behind center, that’s all the further success the offense would see.

“Their defense was really stout,” Driver said. “We thought we could do some things interior wise, but were unable to. We tried to get some offense on the perimeter and things didn’t work out as well as we thought it could.”

“We’re still young in some spots, guys are learning and maturing and today was another step in that. Sometimes steps aren’t always successful, but we were making steps in the right direction.”

With the loss, St. Albert ends their season with a record of 8-3 and will graduate 12 seniors that first year coach Driver says was a big reason for the team’s rebound off the 0-2 start and finding a way to the UNI-Dome.