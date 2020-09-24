St. Albert's game against AHSTW canceled

The St. Albert-AHSTW football game, originally scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. in Avoca, has been canceled.
The St. Albert athletics page on Twitter, @stalbertsportsfan, posted shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday that the game was canceled and that St. Albert was searching for a replacement opponent. No further details were provided.
St. Albert (2-2) was looking to win its third straight game following an 0-2 start. AHSTW is also 2-2 on the season.
