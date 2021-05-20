St. Albert's Lille achieves season goal at state

St. Albert sophomore Colin Lille came into day one of the Iowa High School State Track Meet on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines with one huge goal — medal in the 3200 meter.

On paper, that appeared to be a lofty goal seeing Lille only ran the 18th fastest time at districts in the 24-person Class 1A field.

But races aren’t won on paper and Lillie achieved his goal placing seventh with a time of 10 minutes, 2.35 seconds.

Lille was ecstatic after the race and celebrated with the strong contingent of Falcon fans that came out to support the team.

“It’s crazy man. The crowd takes you through the whole race,” he said. “I just felt great the whole way and just kind of let the crowd take me and not focus on my time and just go and go compete for a medal.

“... That was the big goal. Honestly, I didn’t really think it could happen but I was going to go for it and see what happened and I did it.”

Lille said his goal was just to stick with the pack and try to start his kick with half a mile to go.

“It was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” he said.

Lille wasn’t the only highlight for area athletes.