St. Albert's Lille achieves season goal at state

St. Albert sophomore Colin Lille came into day one of the Iowa High School State Track Meet on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines with one huge goal — medal in the 3200 meter.
On paper, that appeared to be a lofty goal seeing Lille only ran the 18th fastest time at districts in the 24-person Class 1A field.
But races aren’t won on paper and Lillie achieved his goal placing seventh with a time of 10 minutes, 2.35 seconds.
Lille was ecstatic after the race and celebrated with the strong contingent of Falcon fans that came out to support the team.
“It’s crazy man. The crowd takes you through the whole race,” he said. “I just felt great the whole way and just kind of let the crowd take me and not focus on my time and just go and go compete for a medal.
“... That was the big goal. Honestly, I didn’t really think it could happen but I was going to go for it and see what happened and I did it.”
Lille said his goal was just to stick with the pack and try to start his kick with half a mile to go.
“It was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” he said.
Lille wasn’t the only highlight for area athletes.
Lewis Central senior Atziri Medina placed fifth in the Class 4A girls high jump after clearing 5-0.
Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge started her final state track meet with a bang, winning the girls 1A 3000 with a 10:32.91. She also won a state championship in cross country this year.
Pogge did admit that the rain during the race did throw her off a little, but she was able to overcome that to win.
“There was really good girls here and it was fun to have some competition,” she said.
She was challenged on the last lap but a strong kick secured the victory.
“When that bell rang she speed up,” Pogge said about her competitor. “I was like, ‘This is my time.’ That last 200 I gave it all I could. ... It means so much.”
Riverside freshman Lydia Erickson qualified for the girls 1A 200 finals after running a 26.77 in prelims.
Riverside sophomore Veronica Andrusyshyn qualified for finals of the 1A girls 100 after placing sixth in the prelims with a time of 13.02.
The Riverside girls shuttle hurdle relay squad of Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kya Hackett and Izzy Bluml clinched a spot in the finals. They ran the fourth-fastest race with a time of 1:10.92.
Other city and area athletes competed at state but fell just short of a state medal or qualifying for finals.
St. Albert sophomore Reese Duncan placed 16th in the girls 1A 3000 with an 11:40.85.
Abraham Lincoln senior Jillian Shanks finished 10th in the girls 4A 200 with a run of 26.54. Lewis Central senior Atziri Medina ran a 27.18 for 17th in the 200.
Tri-Center senior Brett McGee finished 17th in the boys 1A 3200 after recording a time of 10:33.38.
The Riverside boys 3200 relay placed 17th in 1A with a time of 8:43.50. That team was composed of Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Kaiden Hendricks and Aiden Bell.
The Lewis Central boys 3200 relay finished in 19th in 4A with an 8:26.14. That team was made up of Ethen Fishell, Tyler Ruiz, Quentin Allen and Nathan Sell.
Lewis Central sophomore Maddie Bergman took 18th in the girls 4A 100 after running a 13.12.
St. Albert senior Sam Rallis took 11th in the boys 1A 400 with a time of 51.18 and teammate senior Greg Fagan took 18th in the same race with a time of 53.03. Fagan also placed 12in the 1A shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 9 inches.
Lewis Central sophomore Elise Thramer placed 10th in the discus with a throw of 112-4. Her teammate, junior Kierra Schmiedling earned 15th with a toss of 104-3.
Abraham Lincoln senior Noah Sandbothe took 21st in the high jump after clearing 5-9.