Stars sweep Yellow Jackets

Thomas Jefferson baseball tried to rally late against Sioux City North in the first game of Tuesday's road doubleheader scoring five runs in the final three innings but fell short losing 9-5.

The Stars completed the sweep winning the second game 18-1.

Despite the loss, T.J. head coach Tom Giles said there were positives to take away from the game.

"I thought we played well," he said. "Jacob Lesley pitched great today throwing hitters off balance. We missed a few of the routine plays and that always hurts us. Few missed opportunities of the bases but game one had great energy and hopefully sheds some light that we are capable."

North opened the scoring in the bottom of the first scoring two runs off two singles, balk, wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

The Stars extended the lead to three in the bottom of the second after a one-out double and a two-out single.

Thomas Jefferson eighth grader Garrett Denman blasted a two-out single through the gap but was left stranded in the top of the third.

The Yellow Jackets defense picked up in the bottom of the third, retiring the Stars in order including the first strikeout of the game from Lesley.