Stars sweep Yellow Jackets

Thomas Jefferson baseball tried to rally late against Sioux City North in the first game of Tuesday's road doubleheader scoring five runs in the final three innings but fell short losing 9-5.
The Stars completed the sweep winning the second game 18-1.
Despite the loss, T.J. head coach Tom Giles said there were positives to take away from the game.
"I thought we played well," he said. "Jacob Lesley pitched great today throwing hitters off balance. We missed a few of the routine plays and that always hurts us. Few missed opportunities of the bases but game one had great energy and hopefully sheds some light that we are capable."
North opened the scoring in the bottom of the first scoring two runs off two singles, balk, wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.
The Stars extended the lead to three in the bottom of the second after a one-out double and a two-out single.
Thomas Jefferson eighth grader Garrett Denman blasted a two-out single through the gap but was left stranded in the top of the third.
The Yellow Jackets defense picked up in the bottom of the third, retiring the Stars in order including the first strikeout of the game from Lesley.
Sioux City North scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The offense came from an error, one-out single, two-RBI single, another single, and error and a sacrifice fly.
T.J.'s offense sparked in the top of the fifth. Eighth grader Nate Anderson reached first on a base on balls, eighth grader Payton Steinspring hit a one-out single, sophomore Tyler Huey singled in two runs and eighth grader Kendall Ball singled in a run to make the score 7-3.
The Jackets kept the Stars off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the fifth.
The offense continued to roll for Thomas Jefferson when senior Hunter Ryba hit a leadoff single. Freshman Hunter Kennedy advanced to first on a base on balls. Ryba stole third in the next at bat and scored on a balk by the SCN pitcher.
Sophomore Ethan Bose was walked, placing runners at first and second with no outs, but three consecutive outs ended the inning.
Sioux City North added two in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 9-4.
Huey hit a leadoff single in the top of the seventh and Ryba scored him on a two-out double to cut the deficit to 9-5, but a strikeout ended any hopes of a late rally.
Game two didn't go as well. The Stars scored 18 straight runs over the first three innings.
Thomas Jefferson avoided the shutout when Bose singled to load the bases with no outs and freshman Gavin Rothmeyer scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryba.
Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 8 a.m. on Thursday at Abraham Lincoln.