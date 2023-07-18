Underwood couldn’t have pictured a better start to Tuesday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal game as two hits and a Williamsburg error helped the Eagles take control right away to defeat the Raiders 7-2 at Merchants Park in Carroll.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better start than that,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “Garrett threw lights out, Jack went in and did his job well too. Some good things happened in that first inning and we were able to put a little pressure on them and you’d like to keep adding to that and we did in the third. We told our guys to execute tonight and they did just enough to get one tonight.”

The win marks Underwood’s first win ever in the baseball state tournament.

The first inning was exactly as Underwood would have hoped for as they sat the Raiders down 1-2-3 to start the evening. Offensively, the Eagles boosted their ideal start as Jack Vanfossan connected for an RBI double to score Boothby, who walked on base earlier, for the game’s first run.

The Eagles didn’t stop there though as Garrett Luett followed with an RBI double of his own to bring Vanfossan home, and Easton Robertson later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 after one inning.

The Raiders got their first bit of offense going and took advantage of an error to plate their first run, but the Eagle defense limited the damage with a catch in left-field foul territory, stranding runners on the corners.

Needing an answer the Eagles found one. After some quality at-bats from Garrett Luett and Ryker Adair, Gus Bashore, later on, followed with an RBI single, Ryker Adair scored off a wild pitch, followed by a big-time two-RBI single from Nick Hackett to make it 7-1 after three innings.

“I hate to say it, but that’s kind of how we play,” Jack Vanfossan said. “We score a lot of runs, then give up some runs, score again give up another again. It’s kind of nerve-racking but when you can put up four and give yourself that cushion, it allows you to take a deep breath and helps the nerves disappear.”

The Raiders would not go away as they plated a run in the top half of the fourth, but again the Eagles minimized the damage as Luett struck out the next two batters to close the inning.

“Whenever a runner would get on I just think about limiting the damage,” Luett said. “I was just trying to hit the corners and hit the spots and sometimes pitch for contact, but I got a few Ks too, so I’m happy with that.”

Luett struck out nine batters in five full innings to earn the win. The freshman also had two hits in the game and an RBI.

Vanfossan took over for the final two innings on the mound and struck out four in the final two innings to close the game.

“They’re a great team overall, hitting, pitching, and fielding,” Jack Vanfossan said. “Garrett and I knew we had to work the zone and get some strikeouts. I mean when you’re a freshman and Garrett can strike out nine against a really good team, it's unbelievable. The bats helped give him a cushion to come in and trust the defense while he throws strikes.”

Vanfossan also finished with a hit and an RBI. Hackett, Adair, and Bashore all had a hit each. Hackett had the team-leading two RBIs.

The Eagles now advance to the program’s first state semifinal where they will play a Cascade team that came back from a 4-0 deficit to advance to the semifinals prior to the Eagle’s win.

In order to prepare for this game and hopefully move on to the championship game, the Eagles are keeping it simple.

“We have to keep taking things one pitch at a time like today and play hard, and just have fun, that’s all we have to do,” Luett said.

The Eagles will now prepare for No. 3 seed Cascade who defeated No. 6 Woodward-Granger 7-6. The game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Merchants Park in Carroll.

Williamsburg (20-20) 001 100 0 – 2

Underwood (24-3) 304 000 0 – 7