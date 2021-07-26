State baseball: St. Albert beats Lisbon 9-3

“The last four days in practice, we’ve been working a lot on hitting,” head coach Duncan Patterson said. “We’ve been working on different velocities, different pitches. We spent a lot of time on hitting. We might need some work on defense, but hitting-wise, I think these guys can hit with anyone. They’re not afraid to get up there. They don’t really care who’s throwing. They’re just going to get after it.”

St. Albert finished the game with 16 hits.

The Falcons also got out to a hot start when sophomore Colton Brennan led off with a single, and senior Isaac Sherill blasted a double to put runners in scoring position. St. Albert then took the lead on a one-out two-RBI double from Monahan.

“One of our assistant coaches, Mike Klusman, talked to me before my at bat,” Monahan said. “He really got some confidence in me. I got down 0-2 but kept fighting back every pitch like it’s my last and just ended up putting the ball in play.”

The Lions tied the game up in the top of the second with two singles and two fielders’ choices.

Senior Jeff Miller and Brennan hit two-out singles in the bottom of the second but were left stranded. Lisbon stranded one runner in the top of the third.