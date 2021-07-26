State baseball: St. Albert beats Lisbon 9-3

St. Albert baseball left last year’s state tournament with a bad taste in its mouth after losing in the first round to Mason City Newman Catholic 6-5.
The Falcons came into this year’s tournament as the No. 2 seed and erased some of the bitterness of last year, defeating No. 7 Lisbon 9-3 on Monday at Merchant Park in Carroll.
The Lisbon Lions took an early lead in the top of the first before the Falcons scored a pair in the second. Lisbon never held the lead the rest of the game.
The teams were tied 2-2 after the second inning. St. Albert led 4-2 after three, 5-3 after four and sealed the game by scoring four in the bottom of the sixth.
Brendan Monahan, who drove in a team-high three RBIs, said it was a great feeling to get the win after the disappointing end last season.
“Newman is an amazing team,” he said. “I think it did motivate us quite a bit. We wanted to get a lot farther, and these seniors really lead us. They’re great role models for us. … It’s a great feeling, especially at that. We just wanted to come out, have fun, play our game and we ended up winning, so, on to the next.”
Lisbon started the first inning out with a lead-off single from Tyler Scott who scored after two groundouts and a passed ball. St. Albert prevented further damage when senior Luke Hubbard recorded a strikeout.
“The last four days in practice, we’ve been working a lot on hitting,” head coach Duncan Patterson said. “We’ve been working on different velocities, different pitches. We spent a lot of time on hitting. We might need some work on defense, but hitting-wise, I think these guys can hit with anyone. They’re not afraid to get up there. They don’t really care who’s throwing. They’re just going to get after it.”
St. Albert finished the game with 16 hits.
The Falcons also got out to a hot start when sophomore Colton Brennan led off with a single, and senior Isaac Sherill blasted a double to put runners in scoring position. St. Albert then took the lead on a one-out two-RBI double from Monahan.
“One of our assistant coaches, Mike Klusman, talked to me before my at bat,” Monahan said. “He really got some confidence in me. I got down 0-2 but kept fighting back every pitch like it’s my last and just ended up putting the ball in play.”
The Lions tied the game up in the top of the second with two singles and two fielders’ choices.
Senior Jeff Miller and Brennan hit two-out singles in the bottom of the second but were left stranded. Lisbon stranded one runner in the top of the third.
Senior Cy Patterson sparked the Falcons offense in the bottom of the third with a lead-off single and scored off a Monahan single in the next at bat. Monahan scored after two Lion errors and a passed ball to give the Falcons a 4-2 lead after three.
Scott hit a one-out double for Lisbon and score on an error to cut St. Albert’s lead to 4-3 in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Brennan laid down a bunt to advance to first, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a Cy Patterson single to extend the Falcons lead to 5-3.
St. Albert walked one batter in the top of the fifth but didn’t allow a hit in a scoreless inning, but the Falcons were also held scoreless.
St. Albert gave up one hit but held Lisbon scoreless in the sixth.
St. Albert pulled away for good in the bottom of the sixth after freshman Jaxson Lehnen hit a one-out, two-RBI single to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead. Junior Dan McGrath hit a two-out, two-RBI single to give St. Albert a six-run lead before the Lions recorded the final out.
The Falcons sealed the victory with a flyout, strikeout and a ground out for 9-3 victory.
Brennan led the Falcons offensively, going 4 for 4 from the plate, and Monahan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Brennan earned a spot in the starting lineup this season after missing last season due to a torn ACL.
“It was kind of rough,” he said. “But, I just kept working, (and) was able to earn a starting spot. … We’re really happy about (winning), just win an advance it’s all you have to do.”
Brennan added he was happy to be able to help his team offensively.
“I’m just looking for strikes to hit,” he said. “I’m not being too picky. Just looking for a good fastball, so I don’t have to worry about the off-speed stuff and just hit the ball hard. … I was just locked in from the start. Just knowing that we have the ability to win every single game, we just have to execute.”
Lehnen and McGrath each drove in two runs, and Sherrill, Cy Patterson and junior Carter White all recorded two hits.
Hubbard pitched the first four innings, allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on four hits, while striking out two batters and walking one. Senior pitcher Eric Matthai pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two batters and walking one.
“It was nice. Hubbard is a bulldog,” Duncan Patterson said. “He’ll challenge hitters. (Hubbard) may give up hits and there. He challenges hitters. Eric will come in. He’s not as overpowering, but he locates the ball and changes speed really well. He gets those guys in the front sitting.”
St. Albert will play the winner of No. 3 Tri-Center and No. 6 Alburnett game at noon on Wednesday at Merchant Park. That game ended after Nonpareil press time.
Lisbon (25-14) 110 100 0 — 3 6 2