State Basketball: Crusader hot shooting send Rams home

DES MOINES — No. 4 seed Sioux City Heelan shot 69% from behind the arc to upset the Class 4A state tournament’s No. 2 seed Glenwood 68-51 Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Crusaders shot 11 for 16 from 3 and scored 17 points off of 17 Glenwood turnovers to pull away and send the Rams home.

Both teams traded occasional stops and buckets as Heelan took a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Crusaders hit four treys and went on an 18-4 run to close the first half to build a 38-25 lead.

The Crusaders came out and scored the first five points of the third quarter to increase their lead to 18 points, 43-25 early in the third.

Heelan never let the Rams get any closer than 13 points in the second half and led by as much as 22 to close the game and advance to the Class 4A championship game.

Senior Abby Hughes led the Rams with 16 points, junior Jenna Hopp added another 11 points.

Glenwood ends the season with a 20-5 record after finishing its third consecutive season in the state tournament quarterfinals.

Heelan will play Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 4A championship game on Saturday.

Sioux City Heelan (23-2) 12 26 10 20 — 68

Glenwood (20-5) 11 14 7 19 — 51