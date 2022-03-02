STATE BASKETBALL: Cyclones hold off Eagles

DES MOINES — Class 2A tournament No. 2 seed Denver held off No. 7 Underwood 58-51 in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

In a game that had six lead changes, and was tied four separate times, Denver, after trailing Underwood by three early in the third quarter, made a run that would put them back in front and this time for good.

The Cyclones went on a 10-3 spurt that put them back in front 40-36 late in the third and maintained a lead from there. Underwood trimmed the Cyclones lead down to just five with less than two minutes to go, but just could get that final push to complete the upset.

“We came out and executed our game plan well,” Underwood coach Jasmynn Ruth said. “Credit to Denver though, they came out and gave it their all as well and just made a few more shots than we did.

“Great shooters shoot the ball. They knocked down most of their open shots and that helped them pull away there in the end.”

It took over two minutes in the first quarter for the teams to find the basket. However, the teams combined for 29 points over the final six minutes of the first quarter, which ended with Denver up 15-14.

In the second quarter, the Eagles scored six unanswered points to take a two-possession lead and led by as much as six early in the quarter. Denver would slowly chip away and would regain the lead 27-25 as the teams went into halftime.

Underwood built an early three-point lead in the third quarter, but like times before, the Cyclones had an answer and eventually tied the game again and regained their lead 45-40 by the end of the third.

Despite some great defense, Underwood was unable to pull back in front again.

“This was a fun game to play in,” junior Aliyah Humphrey said. “None of us really knew what to expect when we got here, and I think the atmosphere got us a bit at first, but I think we still settled in well, and overall it was a great experience.”

“This was a really good game,” senior Kendra Kuck added. “We stayed with them and defended well against them, they just made a couple more plays.”

Kuck scored the team-high 13 points and Humphrey had 10 points. Junior Leah Hall scored 10 as well and Alizabeth Jacobsen was a point away from a double-double with nine points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

With the defeat Underwood will graduate just one senior, Kuck, who has seen this team grow over the past four years said she is proud of how the team fought and earned this trip to state. Kuck has confidence that this team has the pieces to return to “The Well” next season, and Humphrey agrees.

“Each year this team has gotten better and better,” Kuck said. “To see us make it here in my final year is an amazing feeling. I’m going to miss this team a lot and I’m proud of this season. I’m excited to see what they do next year. They should be really good again next year.”

“I definitely think we can make another run next season and get back here,” Humphrey said. “I think the main lesson we take from this is to go even harder at practice. We practice hard, but now that we have this experience and know what it’s like to be here and what it takes to get here, I think this really points out what we still need to improve.”

Underwood ends the season with a final record of 22-3.

Underwood(22-3) 14 11 15 11 — 51

Denver (24-2) 15 12 17 13 — 58

Underwood: Kendra Kuck 13, Leah Hall 10, Aliyah Humphrey 10, Alizabeth Jacobsen 9, Tieler Hull 7, Hailey Stangle 2

Denver: Sydney Eggena 18, Reese Johnson 12, Grace Hennessy 10, Macy Matthias 9, Allison Bonnette 7, Elania Hildebrandt 2